DRC: Fourty Warlords Surrender

According to Intelligence information from the war front in DRC’s Ituri Province, 40 warlords have surrendered to the country’s army.

The warlords were welcomed by the administrator of Beni territory. According to Captain Antony Mwalushayi, spokesman for Sokola1 Grand-Nord operations, these now former combatants said they had laid down their arms to contribute to the peace process. These warlords came notably from Rugetsi, Mutwanga and Lume.

“They agreed to come out of the bush and follow the disarmament process. Coming from Mutwanga, Rugetsi and Lume. They were received in the town hall by the administrator,” the army said.

The army spokesman said that these Mai-Mai leaders left the bush with a few firearms and knives.

“For their part, the Mai-Mai fighters have declared that they are tired of life in the bush and are committed to contributing to the development of their communities,” adds Captain Anthony Mwalushayi.

Note that some weapons of war, spears and machetes were handed over to the military authorities. It should be noted that several Mai-Mai militiamen have already surrendered to the army.