Connect with us

National

DRC: Fourty Warlords Surrender

National

RNC Turns Guns On Gen. Muhoozi & Threaten To Sue Him

National

Rwanda To Host Telecom Development Conference

National

Rwandan Farmers Could Benefit From UAE Market

National

Leaders Gather in Kinshasa For 10th Summit On Peace, Security

National

Malawi Delegation In Rwanda To Strengthen Police Cooperation

National

Paul Farmer, A Global Health Enthusiast Has Died

National

Rwanda To Phase Out Passports Issued Before June 2019

National

Swedish Development Cooperation Minister In Rwanda

National

Rugwabiza Appointed To Lead UN Mission In CAR

National

DRC: Fourty Warlords Surrender

Published

37 mins ago

on

According to Intelligence information from the war front in DRC’s Ituri Province, 40 warlords have surrendered to the country’s army.

The warlords were welcomed by the administrator of Beni territory. According to Captain Antony Mwalushayi, spokesman for Sokola1 Grand-Nord operations, these now former combatants said they had laid down their arms to contribute to the peace process. These warlords came notably from Rugetsi, Mutwanga and Lume.

“They agreed to come out of the bush and follow the disarmament process. Coming from Mutwanga, Rugetsi and Lume. They were received in the town hall by the administrator,” the army said.

The army spokesman said that these Mai-Mai leaders left the bush with a few firearms and knives.

“For their part, the Mai-Mai fighters have declared that they are tired of life in the bush and are committed to contributing to the development of their communities,” adds Captain Anthony Mwalushayi.

Note that some weapons of war, spears and machetes were handed over to the military authorities. It should be noted that several Mai-Mai militiamen have already surrendered to the army.

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?