M23 rebels refusal to retreat or withdraw from occupied territories has continued to anger the Kinshasa regime that has also failed militarily to dislodge the battle hardened rebels.

Speaking this Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at the virtual meeting of the African Union Peace and Security Council, the Congolese Deputy Prime Minister in charge of Foreign Affairs Christophe Lutundula said that to date, the M23 rebels left North Kivu.

The head of Congolese diplomacy indicates that the situation has not evolved positively, in defiance of the roadmap signed in Luanda which should lead to an “immediate” ceasefire.

“The situation has hardly changed for the better, despite the recommendations of your Council and the firm positions taken by the AU Commission and the United Nations Security Council”, said Lutundula

“To date, the M23 terrorists have not withdrawn from the province of North Kivu. They frequently lead incursions to conquer other territorial spaces in the DRC, thus causing human tragedies”.

At the same time, Kinshasa points the M23 rebels to be guilty of “killings, massive forced displacements of populations, rapes of women and other serious violations of human rights, not to mention the looting of their property “.

For Lutundula, “it is necessary to create an appropriate environment and the conditions for the return of mutual trust between the stakeholders, especially between the DRC and Rwanda in order to promote a sincere, constructive and fruitful dialogue”

Lutundula calls for the “immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the M23 from occupied localities and the return of displaced persons to their homes”.