DRC Expels 101 Rwandans
A total of 101 Rwandans have been expelled from Democratic Republic of Congo for lack of proper documentation.
According to the Congolese government, the Rwandans were expelled Thursday, January 13, 2022 by the Congolese authorities in close collaboration with their counterparts in Rwanda.
Details indicate that the Rwandans had fled their country claiming they were running away from alleged forced vaccination against Cvid-19.
Local authorities said their repatriation was conducted in a climate of perfect harmony between the Congolese authorities and the Rwandan authorities.
“We were told to close our suitcases. We are here in the DRC, but we do not know where we are going. We do not want to go back to our country. We want to stay here. We ask organizations that frame refugees to ensure our safety, “said a Rwandan woman speaking to Top Congo radio.
“I contacted the governor of Rubavu who confirmed to me that they have arrived at home in Rwanda. They were 101. All provisions were taken to allow them to arrive without problem. A boat was made available to them,”said a Congolese official.
On the Rwandan side, the authorities did not understand why these people “having the same religious conviction” disinterested in anti-Covid-19 vaccination.
Local sources in Idjwi have informed that some people have tried to evade during the repatriation operation but they have quickly been caught up. They say they already feared for their security once back in Rwanda.
The Rwanda Ambassador in the DRC, Vincent Karega said he did not understand why this group had to flee Rwanda on the grounds of escaping vaccination, which is universal.
Habyarimana Sent Finance Minister’s Wife To Poison Kagame
In February 1992, a very busy Paul Kagame while commanding Rwanda Patriotic Army rebels, set aside some time to have an exclusive conversation with Sam Mukalazi, a Ugandan journalist at one of the rebel bases at Muvumba in Rwanda.
The war had entered its second year since the former refugees united and armed under Rwanda Patriotic Front/army overran Kagitumba border post on October 1, 1990.
The clashes were intense as heavily armed and well trained government forces, with support of air power, inflicted heavy casualties on rebels.
Kagame told Mukalazi that the rebel movement had suffered major losses and the rebels had lost morale especially influenced by successive deaths of their commanders at the start of the war.
Kagame, who was away on the first day of attack, flew back from the US to replace fallen commander Fred Rwigema who had been killed in action.
During this conversation, Kagame told the journalist that he had vowed to reorganise the rebel group and had begun achieving remarkable success, for example, his efforts had paid off in capturing a vast stretch of several kilometres deep from Kgaitumba to Ruhengeri and was considered the rebel operational zone.
“There is a large portion of this stretch on which the enemy cannot dare step,” Kagame told the journalist.
Commander Kagame boasted that the biggest and most successful battle in 1992 was in Butaro, starting January 23 and continuing for 10 days.
“We attacked enemy defences in Nyamucucu,Kitenge and Butaro and we overrun six of their seven defences,” he said.
He told Mukalazi that these RPA victories on the battlefield had provided strength to the rebels.
However, President Juvenal Habyarimana in Kigali was planning something terrible against rebel leader Kagame.
It should be remembered that 1992 was a busy year for both fighting sides.
The government army was fiercely fighting with the rebels while their political representatives were dressed up in suits for roundtable peace talks in neighbouring Arusha, Tanzania.
Habyarimana had carefully identified a non suspecting person to deliver and administer poison to Kagame. The Kigali regime had on several occasions declared Kagame dead.
“We arrested a woman sent by the Kigali government with some poison meant to finish me off,” Kagame disclosed to Mukalazi with a smile. “Even if I died, the struggle would go on,” Kagame added.
The woman was identified as Eugenia Kaitesi and said to be a wife of the former Rwandan Minister of Finance.
Kaitesi had been arrested in mid 1991 and was still being held by the rebels at the time of the conversation with this journalist.
According to Kagame, the woman assassin had claimed that her assignment was being coordinated by a Rwandan diplomat in Uganda and that if she had succeeded with this assassination mission, she was going to acquire a big mansion in Brussels at the expense of the Rwanda government.
Jean Pierre Claver Kanyarushoki was the Rwandan ambassador to Uganda and led the Rwanda government delegation to Arusha peace talks in the same year.
The intention of the Habyarimana regime announcing the rebel commander’s death might have been to raise the morale of government demoralised troops that had lost subsequent battles.
Human Rights Situation in Burundi Appalling Under Ndayishimiye
Since President Evariste Ndayishimiye came to power in June 2020, the human rights situation in Burundi has made limited progress according to the 2022 global report on human rights in the world, released this Thursday, January 13.
“Although President Evariste Ndayishimiye has pledged on several occasions to bring justice and encourage political tolerance, most of his promises have not been kept to date,” notes HRW.
The year 2021 witnessed a continuation of murders, disappearances, acts of torture as well as arbitrary detention and harassment. by people seen as opponents of the government.
“The authorities have made some limited efforts to rein in the Imbonerakure. Some of the members of this youth league have been prosecuted, however rarely for serious crimes and through trials that often lacked transparency, “says this human rights organization.
HRW says several security incidents have been reported since August 2020 involving, according to the organization, clashes between security forces and armed groups, as well as attacks by unidentified assailants.
“Attacks by armed groups have been reported in Cibitoke and other provinces bordering the Democratic Republic of Congo. The Burundian authorities have denounced these “terrorist” or “criminal” acts, and perpetrated abuses against their alleged perpetrators as well as civilians”, notes this organization.
According to HRW, President Ndayishimiye has been more open to the international community than his predecessor. This organization recalls that in February, the Burundian government and representatives of the European Union and its member states resumed the political dialogue, which had been suspended since 2016.
“The Burundian government has produced a technical roadmap for human rights and other reforms, but this remains vague, without real commitments, and sidesteps the issue of impunity for the many crimes committed since 2015,” HRW points out.
And to recall that the government has lifted certain restrictions, including the suspension of the anti-corruption organization PARCEM (Parole et Action pour le Réveil des Consciences et l’Évolution des Mentalités) but “the authorities have continued to multiply unjustified interference and to monitor the activities of civil society and the media”.
According to HRW, several unjustly imprisoned journalists and human rights defenders have been released since the election of Evariste Ndayishimiye.
Regarding the media, HRW reports that the CNC lifted the ban on Bonesha FM and authorized several new radio and television stations to start their activities. “However, international media are still subject to restrictions, and BBC and VOA remain suspended since 2018.”
Military Intel Diverts Ugandans From Constitution Amendment Plan
The handling and outcome of Presidential elections in Uganda last year remains shrouded in controversy which has significantly soiled the popularity of the ruling National Resistance Movement party.
All indicators show that President Yoweri Museveni will most likely seek his seventh elected term in office in 2026 after over 40 years in power. He will be aged 82 by then.
The ruling National Resistance Movement party which enjoys majority seats in the Ugandan parliament is pushing for a bill seeking to revise the voting system in the east African country.
The new system being fronted proposes to have Members of Parliament vote for the president instead of the entire adult Uganda population.
In the recently concluded presidential elections, the opposition had an upper hand based on the size of supporters at campaign rallies, clearly indicating that support for the ruling party is dwindling. The military was deployed to violently quell opposition campaign rallies.
The vote tally indicated that of 10,744,319 votes the leading opposition party fetched 35.08% of the votes and this strategically is a big threat to the ruling party in the 2026 elections. It would be prudent for the NRM party to devise a new system of voting for the president.
To ensure that this proposal sails through without a hitch, the Uganda military intelligence machinery is carefully brewing a misinformation campaign aimed at shifting public opinion on the matter and other pressing domestic issues such as poor education, health, human rights violations among others.
For example presence of Uganda military inside the Democratic Republic of Congo pursuing the Allied Democratic Front terrorists linked to Islamic state, offers a classic advantage to military intelligence to keep Ugandans distracted.
At the beginning of this week, Uganda claimed there is a new armed group in UPDF uniform planning to commit atrocities by massacring innocent civilians with the aim of making it appear that the UPDF had turned against the Congolese people.
Local Ugandan media outlets bankrolled by the dreaded Chieftaincy of Military intelligence continue claiming that Rwanda is unsettled with Uganda’s presence in DRC and are repeatedly propagating misinformation that places Rwanda in bad light.
In December last year, Gen. Abel Kandiho Uganda’s military spy chief [pictured above] flew to south Africa and clandestinely met with Rwanda renegade soldier, Kayumba Nyamwasa the leader of the P5 rebel group active in Fizi and Uvira territories in South Kivu.
Kampala has been upset by Kigali based media for exposing Kandiho’s trip which was meant to remain concealed.
Kigali accuses the Kampala establishment of backing rebels whose main goal is to destabilise the country and eject the Kigali regime. Uganda government in a counter-charge accuses Rwandan state agents of operating unlawfully in Uganda.
The borders between Rwanda and Uganda have remained closed since March 2019 as the two countries have failed to reach an agreement despite mediations overseen by Angola and DRC leaders.
