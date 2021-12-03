Politics
DRC Executive Violated Law By Allowing Entry Of UPDF – Lawyer
The Uganda military past escapades in DRC remain fresh in the minds of many in this vast mineral rich central African country.
Juvénal Munubo, a prominent Congolese lawyer and member of DR Congo Parliament has shed light on the procedural and legal process that led to entry of Ugandan military on Congolese territory which he says was conducted in an unconstitutional manner.
According to Munubo the MP of Walikale, it was not appropriate to authorize the entry of these foreign troops.
“We could limit ourselves only in an exchange of information within the framework of the CIRGL and not authorize the entry of Ugandan troops into DRC “Since” mutualisation of forces does not mean inviting foreign forces to Congo,” he said.
Honourbale Munubo even accuses the executive of constitutional fault. “By authorizing the Ugandan army to enter into the DRC without submitting to Parliament the defense agreement, the DRC government intentionally violates Article 214 (1) of the Constitution.”
The lawyer and teacher explains, reacting to the explanations of the spokesman of the PNC: “According to Article 214 of the Constitution, the peace (defense) agreements must be subject to ratification by the Parliament”, but specifies the consultation Some members of the provincial caucus members is not a legal requirement in this area.
“The Constitution distinguishes in its sections 213 and 214 distinguishes two types of agreements: agreements not subject to ratification (Article 213, paragraph (2) and agreements subject to ratification (214, paragraph (1) in particular the agreements having for Matter Peace (defense), trade, on finance “.
Juvenal Munubo even gives examples: “In June 2018, Parliament had examined a defense agreement with Russia (delivery armaments, war materials and other equipment). Why then did the current government not submit to Parliament for ratification the defense agreement with Uganda of May 2021.
The best way to proceed, it proposes, it is to apply the recommendations of the National Assembly Defense and Security Commission.
Meanwhile, Dr Denis Mukwege a world-renowned gynaecologist, human rights activist and Nobel Peace laureate from east Congo opposes the return of foreign troops in DRC and warns; “the same mistakes will produce the same tragic effects.”
“After 25 years of mass crimes and looting of our resources by our neighbors, the authorization of the President to the UPDF and the military cooperation agreements with RDF are unacceptable,” wrote Denis Mukwege.
Kenya Legislator Proposes to Legalise Sex
Under six sections in Kenya’s penal code, commercial sex is illegal and punishable, but one kenyan member of parliament is pushing for legalising sex trade.
Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria in the Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021, that is due for the first reading, proposes amendment to Section 182 of the Penal Code which lists those engaging in commercial sex work in public places, beggars, and drunkards causing a breach of peace as idle and disorderly.
He argues that police have used the provisions to harass innocent Kenyans.
“The Penal Code is amended by repealing section 182. The law enforcers have often used section 182 to harass innocent members of the public,” Gikaria says in the bill’s justification.
The Penal Code says idle and disorderly persons include “every common prostitute behaving in a disorderly or indecent manner in any public place.”
Sex buyers are equally not spared the current law which prescribes as an offence for a person to solicit for immoral purposes.
“…shall be deemed idle and disorderly persons, and are guilty of a misdemeanour and are liable for the first offence to imprisonment for one month or to a fine not exceeding one hundred shillings,” the law Gikaria seeks to delete reads.
Law provides that it is a felony to live on earnings of prostitution, solicit for immoral purposes in public places, manage a brothel, be found in one, or use your house or any part for prostitution.
The bill’s introduction has coincided with the ongoing 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence under the theme of “Orange the World: End Violence against Women Now!”
Police Blockades South Kivu Provincial Assembly
The Congolese National Police is reportedly surrounding the South Kivu Provincial Assembly ahead of vote for censure against Governor Ngwabidje.
A motion was recently tabled before the assembly seeking to censure governor Ngwabidje and his government for mismanagement and incompetence.
The motion initiated by 12 deputies is scheduled for examination Thursday, December 02, 2021.
However, the President of the Provincial assembly Zacharie Lwamira has denounced the troops deployment saying this is tantamount to violation of the laws. The president of the Assembly warned against anyone who dares to prevent his institution from doing its constitutional work.
“I denounce for the benefit of provincial and national opinion, the situation which has prevailed in the Provincial Assembly since the transmission of the motion of censure against the provincial government of South Kivu. A large number of police officers besieged the provincial assembly in my area without my requesting it, ”he said during a press briefing held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 in Bukavu.
Zacharie Lwamira also said that his bodyguard was withdrawn, and this, with violence without any information.
He informs that the security situation of all the provincial deputies of South Kivu is worrying following this situation and calls for the involvement of the national authorities.
EAC Minister Call For ‘Readiness’ After Kampala Bombings
East African Council of Ministers has called for the readiness of the possibility of more terrorist attacks in the region after the bombings of Kampala last week.
The Council of Ministers raised this concern at the Extra-Ordinary Council of Ministers meeting held in Arusha.
Ezekiel Niyibigira, the Burundian Foreign Affairs Minister in EAC said there are many possibilities of similar attacks in the region.
“Yesterday it happened in Uganda but tomorrow it may happen in another country as it happened in countries of our community like Kenya,” he said
Niyibigira called for improved relations among member countries to foster peace and security in the region.
“Burundi made an effort to help Rwanda when terrorists who were preparing to attack Rwanda arrested and they handed over to Rwanda two times and Rwanda handed over terrorists who attacked Burundi. This is very good progress we are making,”
Earlier this month Rwanda handed 19 armed terrorists to Burundi who had last conducted an attack in Burundi and fled to neighboring Rwanda.
George Odongo, the Ugandan lawmaker said the move of exchanging terrorists between two countries is a move of improved relations that need to be maintained.
He lauded that the building of relations is not a luxury but an important part as to why East African member countries integrated. We should guide ourselves in the direction of normalizing our relations between EAC countries because we can’t sit here and remain silent. It is not normal; it is wrong”
Last month, there were suspects that was targeting to detonate explosives in public spaces. Some of these suspects were allegedly found in possession of bomb-making equipment, including wires, nails and dynamite sticks and phones.
Some of the arrested suspects according to the crisis group, stated that the plotters were looking to punish Rwanda for its military intervention in Cabo Delgado, where its troops deployed in March in support of government efforts to stem the al-Shabab insurrection.
The Ugandan attack also comes after almost all EAC countries have either been attacked or got threats of attack.
