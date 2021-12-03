DRC Executive Violated Law By Allowing Entry Of UPDF – Lawyer

The Uganda military past escapades in DRC remain fresh in the minds of many in this vast mineral rich central African country.

Juvénal Munubo, a prominent Congolese lawyer and member of DR Congo Parliament has shed light on the procedural and legal process that led to entry of Ugandan military on Congolese territory which he says was conducted in an unconstitutional manner.

According to Munubo the MP of Walikale, it was not appropriate to authorize the entry of these foreign troops.

“We could limit ourselves only in an exchange of information within the framework of the CIRGL and not authorize the entry of Ugandan troops into DRC “Since” mutualisation of forces does not mean inviting foreign forces to Congo,” he said.

Honourbale Munubo even accuses the executive of constitutional fault. “By authorizing the Ugandan army to enter into the DRC without submitting to Parliament the defense agreement, the DRC government intentionally violates Article 214 (1) of the Constitution.”

The lawyer and teacher explains, reacting to the explanations of the spokesman of the PNC: “According to Article 214 of the Constitution, the peace (defense) agreements must be subject to ratification by the Parliament”, but specifies the consultation Some members of the provincial caucus members is not a legal requirement in this area.

“The Constitution distinguishes in its sections 213 and 214 distinguishes two types of agreements: agreements not subject to ratification (Article 213, paragraph (2) and agreements subject to ratification (214, paragraph (1) in particular the agreements having for Matter Peace (defense), trade, on finance “.

Juvenal Munubo even gives examples: “In June 2018, Parliament had examined a defense agreement with Russia (delivery armaments, war materials and other equipment). Why then did the current government not submit to Parliament for ratification the defense agreement with Uganda of May 2021.

The best way to proceed, it proposes, it is to apply the recommendations of the National Assembly Defense and Security Commission.

Meanwhile, Dr Denis Mukwege a world-renowned gynaecologist, human rights activist and Nobel Peace laureate from east Congo opposes the return of foreign troops in DRC and warns; “the same mistakes will produce the same tragic effects.”

“After 25 years of mass crimes and looting of our resources by our neighbors, the authorization of the President to the UPDF and the military cooperation agreements with RDF are unacceptable,” wrote Denis Mukwege.