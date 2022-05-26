Security suspicions between Rwanda and DRC have recently multiplied following cross border bombardments on either side.

Between 9 a.m. and 10:20 a.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022, rocket fire from the Congolese army hit Rwanda’s sectors of Kinigi and Nyange in Musanze district which also borders Gahunga sector in Burera district, injuring several civilians and damaging property.

Later, the Congolese side reported explosion of twenty shells and bombs dropped on their territory by an enemy not yet identified by the Congolese side.

Patrick Muyaya Katembwe the DRC government spokesman said that the mechanism for monitoring the agreements between the DRC and Rwanda has been activated. A delegation, he said, is in Kigali to get to the bottom of it.

“In this regard, we have activated the follow-up mechanism. And moreover, the head of this mechanism is currently in Kigali to attest to these facts,” he said.

On Wednesday, May 25, the Congolese prime minister chaired a security crisis meeting in Kinshasa with the leaders of the Armed Forces and the Congolese National Police (PNC) on the security situation in the North -Kivu, characterized by M23 attacks.

At the end of this meeting, the government spokesman said they suspected Rwanda was providing support to the M23 movement which has reappeared in the East of the DR Congo.

“On the instructions of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of DRC, Prime Minister held a crisis meeting which brought together government, defense and interior officials, but also heads of the army and police to review the situation that has been going on for a few days in the province of North Kivu. It is established, according to the elements we have received from the field, that in any case suspicions crystallize on support M23 would have received from Rwanda,” said Patrick Muyaya.

Minister Muyaya bases his suspicion on Rwanda on the basis of the military arsenal that the M23 would have on the ground of operations without having the means for such armament.

“We think that the M23 cannot have the military arsenal like the one we find on the field of operations. Hence, the crystallization of our suspicions on Rwanda”, he said.

Dialogue

Huang Xia the UN envoy said in a statement on Wednesday in Nairobi condemned the military actions of the M23 and calling on the militias to lay down their arms.

“Huang Xia urges the M23 to lay down their arms unconditionally and encourages countries in the region to maintain dialogue to end the threat posed by armed groups. He reiterates the Secretary-General’s call urging all local armed groups to the DRC to participate unconditionally in the political process and all foreign armed groups to disarm and return unconditionally to their countries of origin in accordance with the conclave in Nairobi on April 21,” reads the press release.

Huang Xia says he is ready to accompany the Heads of State to put in place an approach to improve good neighborly relations and to put an end to the threat posed by armed groups.