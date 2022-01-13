DRC Court Resumes Trial In Case For Assassinated Human Rights Activist

The public hearings in the trial of the double assassination of Floribert Chebeya and Fidèle Bazana resumed on Tuesday January 11 before the High Military Court of Kinshasa-Gombe.

Former President Joseph Kabila and of General John Numbi are expected to appear in these hearings as they are cited as sponsors of this double assassination of the human rights defender, Floribert Chebeya and his driver Fidèle Bazana.

Paul Mwilambwe, one of the key witnesses in the case, accuses several personalities including the Honorary President Joseph Kabila, General John Numbi, General Joseph Mponde, former senior military auditor and the mayor of the municipality of Limete.

“When the phone rang, General Mponde answered. It’s General John Numbi calling. He spoke in Swahili. Have you ever received the Raïs call? General Mponde said no. And when the Raïs called, he asked Gen. Mponde “is Mwilambwe there?” Pass it to me. And when he handed me the President on the phone, he told me in Swahili not to reveal to General Mponde everything I have experienced. The person who informed me was President Kabila himself, “police officer Paul Mwilambwe testified on Wednesday (December 8th).

On June 1, 2010, Floribert Chebeya the head of the NGO Voix des Sans Voix received a telephone call asking him to attend a meeting at General Numbi’s office. The next day, the police said that Chebeya had been found dead in his car in the Mont Ngafula area of Kinshasa, the capital. The body of his driver, Bazana, is still missing.

On February 8, 2021, in radio interviews with Radio France Internationale (RFI) and Deutsche Welle, two Congolese police officers in exile admitted to taking part in the murders of Chebeya and Bazana on the premises of police headquarters on June 1, 2010 and provided a detailed account of the murder.

At a meeting in April 2019, President Felix Tshisekedi personally told Chebeya’s wife and human rights groups that he was committed to conducting an impartial investigation into the murder.