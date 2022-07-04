The legal battle between the Congolese state and the country’s most dangerous man François Beya is set to take up a new twist in a sensitive case of an attempted coup d’etat in February.

François Beya’s trial kicked off on June 3 before the High Military Cour. The former Special Security Advisor to President Felix Tshisekedi has appointed a highly experienced French lawyer Antoine Vey to join and lead his legal team.

Antoine Vey will defend his client against charges of “conspiracy against the life or person of the head of state”.

The lawyer will work alongside his Congolese colleagues, Mes Raphaël Nyabirungu, who defended Matata Ponyo Mapon in the Bukanga-Lonzo case, and Jean-Marie Kabengela Ilunga, who was one of Vital Kamerhe’s advisers, the ex-director of cabinet of Félix Tshisekedi.

The Aborted Coup d’etat in February

While away in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, President Felix Tshisekedi was informed by his inner security circle that someone back home had carefully tried to topple his government.

The President hurriedly suspended attendance of the 35th session of the General Assembly of the African Union of Heads of State and Government and flew back to Kinshasa.

The National Intelligence Agency (ANR) swiftly arrested François Beya the Special Security Advisor to the President.

“A conspiracy was being orchestrated by senior brass and personalities. But the Services have been alerted and are in the process of dismantling the network,“ a security source said.

According to details that reached Taarifa’s investigative desk, François Beya was thoroughly interrogated and thrown behind bars. Days later, he also appeared before a special commission of investigators.

Georges Kapiamba, president of the Congolese Association for Access to Justice (ACAJ) that frequently visited Beya at his detention cell noted, “He is arrested for state security reasons. You cannot talk about [le coup d’état] without having something to link. When dealing with sensitive files, you must avoid trying to go into the smallest details. You have to give the information in a general way, that’s what is important. He is being held for an investigation that is linked to state security.”