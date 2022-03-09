DRC: CODECO militia Kills 18 in Djugu,Ituri

Armed men belonging to the CODECO militia launched an attack at Kilo-mission, near the Catholic parish of Kilo, Banyali-Kilo sector in the territory of Djugu in Ituri province killing 18 people and leaving two injured.

The attack on Tuesday according to Kilo civil society the first four people killed were passengers of a car coming from Bunia which got stuck at Candip village on Monday evening.

Fearing for their safety, these four passengers with their driver went to spend the night in a military position in Brussels located a few kilometers away before this military position was attacked on Tuesday morning where these passengers were all killed by the CODECO militia from Djambise and Tchudja.

Pushed back by the FARDC soldiers, the enemy went to make another incursion into the concession of the Catholic parish where they killed 12 people by machete and injured two others, including a child under two years old and a woman in her fifties.

“Today around 5:20 a.m. CODECO elements from Djambise attacked a military position at Kilo-mission, Brussels, unfortunately there were passengers who spent the night there. They were killed. When our soldiers chased away these militiamen, they went to find the people who were in the parish and that’s where they cut children and young people with machetes,” says Jean-Robert Toko Basiloko, president of the local civil society. .

The injured people were brought back to Kilo center for proper care. And among the deceased, was an engineer from a communications company from the mining region of Mongbwalu, on a service mission.