DRC Army Conducts Joint Air, Land & Marine Training

The sky of Goma, a Congolese major city in the East of the country was on Monday a centre of focus as helcopters hovered over in a simulated hostage rescue operation.

Lieutenant General Constant Ndima Kongba the military governor of the province of North Kivu supervised the double deterrent maneuver by the FARDC on Lake Kivu and in the air of Goma, capital of the province of North Kivu.

This double maneuver was an opportunity for the loyalist army to prove its rise in power thanks to the determination of its Supreme Commander, the President of the Republic, Félix Tshisekedi.

While the speed botts were being demonstrated on the waters of Lake Kivu, opposite the Governorate, a military helicopter piloted by Congolese flew over the city of Goma to the great satisfaction of the Provincial Authority, to express its complete satisfaction for these feats manifestos.

In their maneuver, the elements of the Naval Force performed a demonstration simulating the release of the people taken hostage. Several FARDC officers attended this maneuver hailed by many observers.

“I am very proud that the Supreme Commander thought of us, because we now have our equipment piloted by our own elements. It gives great pleasure and I assure you that we are at the service of our population, more precisely that of North Kivu in this period of the state of siege”, said Lt.Gen.Constant Ndima Kongba.