National
DRC: 2360 Homes Demolished to Pave Way For Gold Mining
Thousands of Congolese people have become homeless as heavy machines demolished their homes to clear a vast site sitting on gold reserves.
In mid-October, local authorities ordered the destruction of several houses in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on land operated by the mining company Kibali Gold Mining since 2009.
Kibali Gold Mining, of which the Canadian firm Barrick is a 45% shareholder, has been active in the region since 2009.
This company owns and operates a gold deposit there with a surface area of more than 1,800 km2, one of the largest gold deposits in the world according to Mining-Technology, a British publication that specialises in the industry.
Bissia Tchang, the spokesperson for a local organisation called the League for Youth United for the Development of Watsa Territory says that locals weren’t given any warning.
Videos, which were shared on WhatsApp by activists show a bulldozer destroying a home. Other images show locals leaving, some carrying sheets of corrugated metal, others balancing chairs on their head – whatever belongings they could save before the bulldozer arrived.
Local residents protested against the operation in demonstrations that were brutally repressed by security forces, killing several people.
“People didn’t even have the time to gather their belongings. A child was killed because he was asleep in one of the homes that was bulldozed. We can’t stand for that. That’s why we protested. How could the authorities do that to a population that they are supposed to protect?,” said Bissia Tchang.
More than 1,500 households were affected by the demolitions in the town of Bandayi and 860 homes were destroyed in Mege.
Cyrille Mutombo, the national director of Barrick Gold, told nedia that people living in this area were paid compensation and relocated in 2013.
he added that the homes currently being bulldozed belong to people who moved onto the land owned by the mining company and built homes there illegally starting in 2015.
According to Mutombo, Kibali’s Zone B was named as an exclusive zone in May 2010 and Kibali Gold Mining company paid damages to the people who were living there.
The amount each person received was determined according to a sliding scale. They got 50% more than the value of their goods. Then, under the supervision of government officials, we used posts to demarcate the zone that would be used exclusively for mining.
Unfortunately, starting in 2015, new people moved in, destroying some of these posts and building homes there. These are the people demanding compensation. But they are illegal occupants. According to our schedule, we should begin exploiting this site in 2022. The deadline for local people to leave the site has now expired – we even extended it several times.
Now, the provincial government doesn’t have a choice. They have to start demolishing homes.
National
PM Ngirente Commissions 656 Cadet Officers
Prime Minister Dr. Edouard Ngirente, on Wednesday, October 27, commissioned 656 officers of the 11th Cadet Course intake.
They include 574 officers who joined Rwanda National Police (RNP) with the rank of Assistant Inspector of Police (AIP), 38 from the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS), 34 from Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) and 10 who joined Rwanda Correctional Service (RCS).
The colourful ceremony held at the Police Training School (PTS) Gishari in Rwamagana District was also attended ministers, RNP leadership and senior officers from other security institutions as well as families and friends of the graduands, in compliance with the national Covid-19 prevention guidelines.
PM Ngirente thanked the commissioned officers for their resilience to complete the cadet training successfully.
“This is also a moment to thank your parents and families, who encouraged and supported you to join the cadet training and to serve your country.
To achieve this milestone as officers joining the Rwanda National Police family, it required courage and determination, staying focused and discipline, and we are witnessing that today,” PM Ngirente said.
He added that one of the pillars of RNP is the existing working framework with the people and other institutions and urged the officers to add value to this community policing concept to give Rwandans services that befit them.
“Governance and security are interconnected. In the duties that you have started today to ensure security of the country, always remember that your first duty is to work for Rwandans and all people living in Rwanda.”
He thanked them for staying focused and for their sacrifice during this COVID-19 period as one of the groups that were on the frontline to implement the national efforts against the pandemic.
In the middle of their training, the officers suspended the training mid-way to support the country in tracing COVID-19 contacts, spent days and night on call center duties as well as enforcement of the directives and transportation of contacts or positive cases.
“You showed courage, respect, discipline and this is what defines your everyday duties as police officers regardless of your rank,” the Prime Minister told the officers.
“We now live in a globalized world where crimes today are facilitated by technology. As security organs, you also have to adopt and move with the trend. The Government of Rwanda will continue to support RNP to acquire modern policing equipment.”
Training he added, is continuous so as to move with the changing policing environment and to be able to effectively counter the emerging security challenges.
“This is the firm security foundation that our country wants… a foundation that gives the citizenry sustainable security, a firm pillar for our country’s development; that is how it will forever be.”
The commandant of PTS, Commissioner of Police (CP) Robert Niyonshuti, said that the course was designed to develop character, resilience, professionalism, leadership, and responsibility of police officers.
“Cadet officers were trained under difficult conditions of the Covid-19 pandemic, but they remained resilient and did not let this discourage them. This was made possible by the vison of our leadership led by His Excellency Paul KAGAME, the President of the Republic, which allows the school to expand in academics, trainers and infrastructure,” CP Niyonshuti said.
He further thanked the Ministry of Justice and RNP leadership for their continued support to achieve the PTS mission.
The officers include those, who graduated from the National Police College (NPC), majority in the field of science technology. During their course, they officers also composed songs for morale boosting during training and in outreach activities.
It was all tears of joy as the commissioned officers met their loved ones for the first time in 13 months of cadet training due to challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
National
Taking Stock Of AU-EU Ministerial Meeting in Kigali
The second edition of European Union and the African Union Ministerial meeting ended on Tuesday in Rwanda’s capital Kigali at the Kigali Convention Centre.
Priority areas of this meeting included; Investing in people: education, science, technology & skills development. This meeting also explored Strengthening Resilience, Peace, Security & Governance . Migration & Mobility The meeting also discussed; Mobilising Investments for African structural sustainable transformation.
This meeting drew about 500 participants, including over 60 foreign affairs ministers.
On the sidelines of this meeting, Rwanda and Senegal signed an agreement with the European Investment Bank facilitating the establishment of a vaccine manufacturing plant in the two countries.
Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame welcomed Rwanda’s leadership role in Africa and solid EU-Rwanda relations. President Kagame had earlier on Monday met with Josep Borrell Fontelles High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of EU Commission.
The two leaders exchanged on situations in Mozambique, Central African Republic, Ethiopia and Sudan, and agreed to strengthen their security and defence cooperation.
However, as AU-EU ministerial meeting was ongoing in Kigali, the military in Sudan overthrew the government in a bloody coup.
Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and his wife, as well as multiple government ministers and officials, were detained on Monday.
“The EU strongly condemns the military coup and the unlawful detention of the Prime Ministers, ministers and other representatives; they must be released immediately,” the EU said.
Since 2019 Sudan had been ruled by an uneasy alliance between the military and civilian groups.
Sudan’s top general, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, said that the agreement with civilian members of the country’s transitional sovereign council “became a conflict” over the past two years, “threatening peace and unity” in Sudan. Several articles of the constitution have been suspended and state governors removed, Burhan also said.
National
Uganda Dumps More 47 Rwandans At Border
Rwandan authorities on Saturday received an extra 47 Rwandans expelled by Uganda authorities.
Details indicate that Uganda Immigration authorities on Saturday afternoon deported 47 (including;29 males and 9 Females and 9children) Rwandan nationals from Uganda accused of illegal entry and stay.
“They are going to be tested of Covi-19 and will be interviewed for more details,” Rwanda authorities said.
