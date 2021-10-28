DRC: 2360 Homes Demolished to Pave Way For Gold Mining

Thousands of Congolese people have become homeless as heavy machines demolished their homes to clear a vast site sitting on gold reserves.

In mid-October, local authorities ordered the destruction of several houses in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on land operated by the mining company Kibali Gold Mining since 2009.

Kibali Gold Mining, of which the Canadian firm Barrick is a 45% shareholder, has been active in the region since 2009.

This company owns and operates a gold deposit there with a surface area of more than 1,800 km2, one of the largest gold deposits in the world according to Mining-Technology, a British publication that specialises in the industry.

Bissia Tchang, the spokesperson for a local organisation called the League for Youth United for the Development of Watsa Territory says that locals weren’t given any warning.

Videos, which were shared on WhatsApp by activists show a bulldozer destroying a home. Other images show locals leaving, some carrying sheets of corrugated metal, others balancing chairs on their head – whatever belongings they could save before the bulldozer arrived.

Local residents protested against the operation in demonstrations that were brutally repressed by security forces, killing several people.

“People didn’t even have the time to gather their belongings. A child was killed because he was asleep in one of the homes that was bulldozed. We can’t stand for that. That’s why we protested. How could the authorities do that to a population that they are supposed to protect?,” said Bissia Tchang.

More than 1,500 households were affected by the demolitions in the town of Bandayi and 860 homes were destroyed in Mege.

Cyrille Mutombo, the national director of Barrick Gold, told nedia that people living in this area were paid compensation and relocated in 2013.

he added that the homes currently being bulldozed belong to people who moved onto the land owned by the mining company and built homes there illegally starting in 2015.

According to Mutombo, Kibali’s Zone B was named as an exclusive zone in May 2010 and Kibali Gold Mining company paid damages to the people who were living there.

The amount each person received was determined according to a sliding scale. They got 50% more than the value of their goods. Then, under the supervision of government officials, we used posts to demarcate the zone that would be used exclusively for mining.

Unfortunately, starting in 2015, new people moved in, destroying some of these posts and building homes there. These are the people demanding compensation. But they are illegal occupants. According to our schedule, we should begin exploiting this site in 2022. The deadline for local people to leave the site has now expired – we even extended it several times.

Now, the provincial government doesn’t have a choice. They have to start demolishing homes.