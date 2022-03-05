Dr. Mukwege Calls For Cleaning-Up Of DRC’s Security Apparatus

Dr Denis Mukwege a world-renowned gynaecologist, human rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate from east Congo has called for a systematic cleaning up of the country’s Police, Military and Intelligence agency.

He pleaded for the consolidation of the security sector and institutional reforms in the DRC, during a conference entitled “rape as a weapon of war” which he moderated on Wednesday in the great hall Mgr Tshibangu Tshishiku of the University of Lubumbashi (UNILU).

The conference was organized in Lubumbashi intended for deputies and provincial ministers as well as several scientists.

He reiterated his plea for cleaning up the security sector in the country, especially in the areas affected by sexual violence, while dwelling, in his presentation, on the large-scale rape committed in eastern DRC where rape is used as a weapon of war with its enormous consequences.

The 2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner, who has been in Lubumbashi in Haut Katanga since Monday, leads a series of conferences in scientific and political circles, also pleaded for justice for the victims of sexual violence in the DRC.