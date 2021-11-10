National
DR Congo Army Chief Visists Rwanda For Military Talks
The Democratic Republic of Congo Armed Forces (FARDC) Chief of General Staff, Gen Célestin Mbala Munsense is on an official visit to Rwanda.
Today, Gen Mbala Munsense Célestin and his delegation held bilateral discussions with the Rwanda Defence Force Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Jean Bosco Kazura at RDF Headquarters, Kimihurura.
The discussions centered on the regional security situation and the fight against terrorist groups.
“Our delegation is here to discuss a framework of plans established with our neighboring countries in dealing with terrorist groups and other transnational threats. This conforms with recommendations from the African Union to combine effort in fighting threats that hinder our collective development”. Gen Célestin Mbala Munsense said.
Gen Mbala Munsense added that the discussions also looked at mutual efforts to prevent negative forces operating along our borders in a bid to strengthen our relationships towards the mutual development of our people”.
On recent allegations that M23 elements conducted an attack on DRC territory from Rwanda and Uganda, the FARDC Chief of General Staff, Gen Mbala said: “We have opted to give time to the Expanded Joint Verification Mechanism (EJVM) to do its work and give us precisions on the situation.”
National
UGHE’s Hamwe Festival To Address Pandemics, Confinement, And Social Changes
The University of Global Health Equity (UGHE) has announced that their third annual Hamwe Festival will take place virtually November10-14, 2021.
UGHE believes that building bridges across sectors is a necessity, not only to improve access to services and the quality of healthcare delivery around the world but also to eliminate the gap between the most and least disadvantaged.
It is in this spirit that UGHE created the Hamwe Festival, a platform that brings the health sector together with creative industries. This year, the festival will be a hybrid one, taking place in various locations around Kigali, as well as online.
The first edition of the festival, Hamwe 2019, explored a diverse range of possible collaborations between creative industries and health sectors.
The second edition of the festival took place online from November 11th to November 15th, 2020, and discussed Mental Health and Social Justice through the prism of the arts and art-based research, reaching more than 26,000 viewers from all over the world.
For its third edition, Hamwe Festival aims to reflect on the social changes that have occurred since the start of the SRAS-COVID-2 (COVID-19) pandemic in late 2019. In particular, there is going to be reflection on how these changes have affected health and social systems and the inequities within them.
The festival invites artists, scholars, community organizers, and health professionals to reflect on how COVID-19 interacted with diverse but linked issues such as family structure, elderly care, healthcare financing, community solidarity, taxation, migration, mental health, climate change, biodiversity as well as the important role of creativity and the arts.
The opening ceremony of the Hamwe Festival will take place on today, Wednesday November 10 at 4:00PM CAT at Kigali Public Library and will feature remarks from representatives from the Government of Rwanda, UGHE Vice Chancellor Prof. Agnes Binagwaho, and Partners In Health (PIH) CEO Dr. Sheila Davis.
The ceremony will also include a preview of the films produced by UGHE for Visualizing the Virus – an international digital project that showcases and investigates the diverse ways in which SARS-Cov2 and the COVID-19 pandemic is visualized and the inequalities it makes visible.
It will also include insightful interviews with artists and a live musical performance.
Hamwe Festival has attracted speakers and artists from 13 countries and will feature a variety of sessions through the course of the 5-day event, including panel discussions, presentations from health professionals, lively and engaging performances from artists from around the world, film screenings, a short story contest, and curated exhibitions.
For the second year in a row, Hamwe Festival is partnering with WellcomeTrust, the independent global charitable foundation, as part of Mindscapes, their international cultural programme about mental health.
Wellcome supports scientists, takes on big health challenges, campaigns for better science & helps everyone get involved in research.
Hamwe Festival embodies these values through the provision of a creative outlet where implementors and artists discuss better, more innovative ways to improve health care through the arts.
Hamwe Festival believes that including artists in the design and implementation of more health programs can be a catalyst for action against seemingly intractable health challenges and looks forward to continuing to build this platform to encourage more collaboration and innovation.
National
Rwandans Embracing e-learning platform Atingi
Covid-19 pandemic has dramatically changed the mode of learning as countries continously institute measures aimed at limiting the spread of the deadly virus.
Rwanda, known for being at the forefront of the digitalization drive, has now embraced a new e-learning platform known as ‘atingi’ that is quickly expanding its footprint on the African continent.
‘Atingi’ means “to achieve something“, in Esperanto, an international language developed in the late 1980s.
This innovative e-learning platform’s typical users are young people struggling with specific career challenges in the face of insufficient education opportunities since public, private and civil society offers are unsatisfactory in many places.
Since its start in 2019, atingi platform has reached about 2 million people in Africa and enabled more than 300,000 to access courses in the variety of disciplines such as entrepreneurship, technology and digital transformation, management and leadership, health, professional orientation.
Atingi e-learning platform led by project leader Jan-Gerrit Groeneveld was piloted in Rwanda in 2020 seconded by the Ministry of Information, Communication and Technology (MINICT).
According to project leader, atingi has contributed to the Digital Ambassadors Programme of the Government of Rwanda aimed at improving digital literacy of citizens across the country.
“Early user acceptance of the learning platform has exceeded initial expectations, which strengthens our belief that investing in digital education infrastructure on the African continent is the right way for us to contribute to unlocking the enormous local economic potential,” says Jan-Gerrit Groeneveld atingi project leader in Rwanda.
Details from project leader indicate that, atingi is an innovative tool that will enable young people in Rwanda and Africa to polish their employability skills free of charge.
The platform is available to the community at zero cost, both online and offline with the atingi app, this was done in a bid to make the platform more accessible and inclusive.
Atingi project representatives Olena Rusnak and Johannes Pohlmann explain that atingi has a constantly growing catalogue of over 300 courses aimed at improving employability of youth through modern digital learning opportunities.
This project is expected to realise its full potential due to its more than 200 symbiotic, varied partnerships with organizations from business, science, civil society and governments.
Meanwhile, this platform originally of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) was developed by a team of education and digital experts and works closely with the Smart Africa Initiative and partners from politics, business, civil society and science.
National
Rwanda National Police Rotates Formed Police Unit In S. Sudan
Rwanda National Police (RNP), on Sunday, November 7, rotated its Formed Police Unit Three (FPU-3) contingent serving in the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).
Rwanda FPU-3 IV contingent of 160 female-dominated officers left Kigali International Airport (KIA) at about 10am under the command of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Marie Grace Uwimana.
They replaced FPU-3 III commanded by SSP Jeannette Masozera, which also returned home later in the afternoon after a one-year successful tour-of-duty.
On arrival at KIA, the officers were taken through the Covid-19 prevention protocols before they join their respective families and resuming their policing duties back home.
Commissioner of Police (CP) George Rumanzi, Commissioner for Operations and Public Order in RNP, presided over the departure and arrival of the rotated contingents, on behalf of RNP leadership.
FPU-3, one of the two Rwandan Police contingents deployed in South Sudan, conducts its peace support operation duties in Central Equatorial State including the capital Juba.
Rwanda FPU-1 of 240 officers is deployed in Malakal, Upper Nile State. While welcoming the replaced contingent back home, CP Rumanzi thanked them for representing their country ably.
He commended the contingent for their professional conduct in fulfilling their duties. SSP Gaston Nsanzimana, who guided the replaced contingent back home, thanked all officers for their discipline, which played a great part in the successful tour-of-duty.
“We assumed varied responsibilities related to the UN mandate to support the people of South Sudan, mainly protection of civilians, supporting the revitalized peace agreement and humanitarian assistance,” SSP Nsanzimana
The contingent, he added, conducted patrol and escort duties, capacity building to train the local police and other community policing groups, and social responsibility in sanitation and hygiene at police stations as well as supporting the conflict-affected groups such as women and students living in IDP camps.
Fighting Climate Change Halting Loss Of Biodiversity Key As We Build Back Better Greener For Next Generation
DR Congo Army Chief Visists Rwanda For Military Talks
UGHE’s Hamwe Festival To Address Pandemics, Confinement, And Social Changes
Finance, Banking Leaders To Discuss Economic Recovery
Rwandans Embracing e-learning platform Atingi
Finance, Banking Leaders To Discuss Economic Recovery
Rwandans Embracing e-learning platform Atingi
Zimbabwe’s Largest fast-food Chain Simbisa Enters EAC
Chinese Firms Accused Of Fraudulent Mining in South Kivu
UGHE’s Hamwe Festival To Address Pandemics, Confinement, And Social Changes
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Find us on Twitter
@taarifarwanda
Trending
-
Business13 hours ago
Finance, Banking Leaders To Discuss Economic Recovery
-
Lifestyle4 days ago
Teta Gisa Rwigema Weds At Colourful Ceremony
-
National4 days ago
Rwanda Deputy Police Chief Briefs Contingent Ahead Of S. Sudan Rotation
-
Politics4 days ago
How UN Deployed Troops In Rwanda
-
Religion4 days ago
Celebrating Prophet-founder of Baha’i Faith
-
National3 days ago
Rwanda National Police Rotates Formed Police Unit In S. Sudan
-
Business3 days ago
Affordable Housing Stakeholders Eying US$10,000 Units
-
National2 days ago
Rwandans Embracing e-learning platform Atingi