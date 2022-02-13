Crime
Dominic Ongwen Returns To Court For Appeal Hearing
Maj. Gen. Dominic Ongwen will next week appear before the International Criminal Court for his appeal hearing against his conviction for war crimes and crimes against humanity.
The former commander of the elusive Lord’s Resistance Army rebel group led by the fugitive Joseph Kony was sentenced by the ICC in May last year to 25 years in jail for murder, rape and sexual enslavement.
However, Ongwen had protested his innocence and cited his own history of being kidnapped while on his way to school by the LRA, and brutalised.”
The appeal brought against the conviction is the largest ever considered by the chamber, raising complex and novel issues,” the ICC said in a statement announcing the appeal hearings running from Monday to Friday.
Ongwen’s lawyers have raised 90 grounds of appeal against the verdict and 11 against the sentence, alleging “legal, factual and procedural errors” by the court, the Hague-based ICC said.
The LRA was founded three decades ago by former Catholic altar boy and self-styled prophet Kony, who launched a bloody rebellion in northern Uganda against President Yoweri Museveni.
Its brutal campaign to set up a state based on the Bible’s Ten Commandments left more than 100,000 people dead and 60,000 children abducted, eventually spreading to Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the Central African Republic.
Ongwen handed himself in to the ICC in 2015 and was convicted of 61 charges. He was also the first person convicted by the ICC of the crime of forced pregnancy.
Judges said in their verdict that Ongwen personally ordered his soldiers to carry out massacres of more than 130 civilians at the Lukodi, Pajule, Odek, and Abok refugee camps between 2002 and 2005.
Civilians were locked in their homes and burned to death or beaten during the massacres, while mothers were made to transport the LRA’s loot, forcing them to abandon their infant children by the roadside.
But the court held back from the maximum possible 30-year sentence for his crimes, saying that his traumatic past as a child soldier was a mitigating factor.
Crime
Prosecution Seeks 10-Year Imprisonment For Rusizi SACCO Whistleblower
The whistleblower, Jolie Dusabe, and former manager of Uruyange SACCO of Rusizi district Taarifa reported about, might be rewarded with a 10-year jail term, following prosecution’s submission to the Rusizi primary court on Wednesday.
She is currently being detained without bail after losing her lost job after repeatedly informed authorities of Western Province and Rwanda Investigations Bureau [RIB] about the deep corruption in the embattled Uruyange SACCO.
She appeared before court to defend herself against allegations of financial misappropriation of funds of the micro-finance based in the Bugarama sector, Rusizi district.
Dusabe told the court that the allegations are a mere fabrication to silence her and punishment for exposing powerful individuals who were working with the SACCO’s staff to pocket funds from the microfinance.
Before hearing continued, prosecution submitted extra charges demanding for damages and financial losses.
The jury adjourned the hearing to February 24 saying it needed to examine the fresh charges. “These are all fabrications to punish her for exposing criminals,” her lawyer told Taarifa.
Governor Ignored Whistleblower On Corruption, Now She Is Locked Up
Crime
ICJ Rules Uganda Must Pay $325M For Invading DRC
Following years of legal proceedings, the International Court of Justice has rendered its judgment on the reparations due for the invasion of eastern Congo during the 1998-2003 war. Kinshasa claimed more than $11 billion.
Uganda will have to pay $325 million in reparations to the DRC, for the invasion of eastern Congolese territory during the 1998-2003 war, ruled this Wednesday, February 9 the International Court of Justice.
In 2005, the ICJ ruled that Uganda should pay reparations for invading the DRC during the Second Congo War (1998-2003).
This conflict involved up to nine African countries, including Uganda and Rwanda, which supported rebel forces in the mineral-rich east of the country.
The two wars that successively devastated the Congo between 1996 and 2003 caused several hundred thousand deaths.
The UN court also ruled in 2005 that Uganda should be compensated for the attack on its embassy in Kinshasa in 1998 and the mistreatment suffered by its diplomats.
Crime
Group Of Smugglers In Rusizi Nabbed
On Saturday, February 4, the Rwanda National Police (RNP) Marine unit foiled a group of smugglers in Nkanka Sector, Rusizi District, who were attempting to sneak assorted smuggled goods into Rwanda from the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
The Police Marine Unit seized from the smugglers over 400 pieces of Kitenge, an African fabric, and 125kgs of powdered milk.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Bonaventure Twizere Karekezi, the Western region Police spokesperson said that the smugglers had used Lake Kivu to smuggle the goods into Rwanda in Miramba Village, Kinyaga Cell, Nkanka Sector in Rusizi.
“Residents in Kinyaga Cell called the Police Marine Unit at about 11pm, reporting a group of people, who were at the time unloading goods from a boat on the shores of Lake Kivu.
Police officers attached to the Marine unit were swiftly deployed but the smugglers, on seeing the Marine boat, fled back leaving the smuggled goods behind,” said SP Karekezi.
He thanked residents for the community policing spirit to fight smuggling and related illegal cross-border activities.
The impounded goods were taken to the Revenue Protection Unit (RPU) offices in Rusizi as the search for the smugglers continues.
In article 199 of the East African Community Management Act, which is also applicable in Rwanda, smuggled goods are auctioned.
A taxpayer, who commits fraud, is also subject to an administrative fine of one hundred percent (100%) of the evaded tax and a likely imprisonment of between six months and two years.
