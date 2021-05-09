National
Does Museveni Have Plans To Fix Problems With Rwanda?
The Inauguration of President Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday is a sharp reminder that Politics is just but a game. It will be a moment to ponder on whether to believe politicians.
Museveni who gunned his way to the helm of the country after a protracted guerrilla war against Presidents Idi Amin and Milton Obote’s governments will on Wednesday go down in history as a leader who reneged his own convictions of early 90’s.
The 77 year-old former rebel leader is on record through his book ‘sowing the mustard seed’ (1997) identifying Africa’s problem being leaders overstaying in power. Museveni has been in power since 1986, and Presidential term limits were abolished in 2005.
Later the constitutional provision on age limit (75years) for those seeking the position of President was scrapped and subsequently ignited year-long protests against this adjustment.
“I think you should ask the medical doctors. I should not interfere with their work. You should get a medical report about the fitness of someone past 75 years: on whether that person is physically fit to lead or not?,” Museveni said in 2017.
Ugandans are extremely supercharged ahead of Museveni’s Inauguration on Wednesday almost five months after winning the controversial January 14th election with 58.64% of the votes.
Esther Mbayo, minister for the presidency revealed that a total of 21 heads of state and world leaders have confirmed will attend Museveni’s inauguration in the capital Kampala.
“The president has extended invitations to 42 Heads of State both from Africa and the rest of the world, and so far 21 have confirmed attendance,” Mbayo said.
Other details indicate that a total of 4,000 guests have been invited to attend the function at Kololo Independence ceremonial grounds in the capital, Kampala, under strict COVID-19 prevention measures.
Failed Diplomacy
Uganda which used to enjoy good neighbourliness from 60’s until early 90s has drastically lost its friendships and considered a security threat.
In 2019, Rwanda closed its borders with Uganda accusing the northern neighbour of hosting and facilitating Rwanda’s enemies. Hundreds of Rwandans have suffered torture, detention without trial and death on suspicion that they are engaged in espionage.
Rwanda’s government ordered its citizens not to travel to Uganda, claiming that Rwandan citizens were not safe across the border.
In August 2019, Yoweri Museveni and President Paul Kagame of Rwanda flew to Angola’s capital Luanda for mediated talks and later agreed to “refrain from actions conducive to destabilization or subversion in the territory of the other,” according to a statement issued at the end of the talks between the two leaders.
Relations between Rwanda and Uganda have quietly remained hostile. The two countries have been making mutual allegations of espionage, political assassinations and meddling.
On May 1st, President Paul Kagame convened a two-day Extended National Executive Committee for the Ruling Party Rwanda Patriotic Front and told cadres that Rwanda wants a peaceful coexistence with neighbours.
According to Kagame, the relationship with Rwanda and four neighbours is good except for one neighbour to the north -Uganda, whose problem with Rwanda he has failed to understand.
With these remarks, Uganda did not issue any statement nor did any of its high ranking government officials make any remarks, but on May 5th, Uganda deported 17 Rwandans via Kagitumba border including; 14 males and three females all accused of espionage.
In 2018, President Kagame flew to Entebbe, Uganda and met his counterpart Museveni with an objective of fixing their grievances. The two leaders later jointly addressed the press.
Museveni was tasked to explain the harassment against Rwandans in Uganda. “I think there needs close cooperation between intelligence services,” he said.
“There is no fundamental conflict between Rwanda and Uganda,” Museveni said during a joint presser.
Rwandans and Ugandans are anxiously waiting for Museveni’s address during his inauguration and would prefer the Ugandan leader comes clean on the issue of mending fences with Rwanda.
President Ndayishimye Shows Off Soybean Garden
President Evariste Ndayishimiye has shown off a healthy soybean garden and expects good harvest in the next month.
“My wife and I visited, this Friday, our field of more than 4ha in the Mwurire locality in Bugendana Municipality (Gitega Province), where we cultivated soybeans. I urge other state officials to lead by example in the fight against poverty in Burundi,” the President said.
Land locked Burundi’s economy is dominated by subsistence agriculture (90 percent of total population). The main staple crops grown are banana, cassava, sweet potato and beans. Agriculture accounts for 32.9% of Burundi’s GDP. The country mainly exports coffee, tea, sugar and cotton.
Early this week on May 5th, Burundian government and the African Development Bank (AfDB) have just agreed to release U$21 million to support the sustainable development of agricultural and livestock value chains.
The aim of this government initiative is to “contribute in a sustainable way” to improving food and nutritional security and increasing the incomes of Burundian populations, particularly those in the provinces of Kirundo, Muyinga and Ngozi.
Of the financing provided by the AfDB, $13 million comes from the African Development Fund (ADF).
The other part of the envelope is provided by the Transition Support Facility (TSF), a mechanism set up by the AfDB to fight against fragility and improve financing for climate resilience.
The Burundian government’s PADCAE-B is therefore in line with the strategic objectives of this mechanism of the AfDB Group, which has already mobilized 2 billion dollars for low-income countries.
Central African Republic Army Chief Visists Rwanda To Discuss Defence Cooperation
The Chief of General of Staff of the Central African Republic Armed Forces (FACA), Maj Gen Zephlin Mamadou led a military team of experts from CAR that conducted a one week working visit in Rwanda. The purpose of the visit was to discuss the implementation of the Defence Cooperation Agreement signed between CAR and Rwanda in October 2019.
The FACA delegation today held discussions with the RDF Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Jean Bosco Kazura at RDF Headquarters that culminated into signing of an Implementation Protocol in areas of Operations and Training.
“I have come to Rwanda with a team of Military experts to discuss the implementation of the Defence Cooperation Agreement that was earlier signed between our two countries.
The signing of this protocol follows successful engagements of close cooperation between our two respective Defence Forces” Maj Gen Zephlin Mamadou said.
Currently Rwanda maintains 2 Battalions and a Level Two Hospital under UN peacekeeping mission in Central African Republic. Rwanda has also deployed an additional Battalion in the framework of bilateral agreement, that supports the consolidation of peace and security in Central African Republic.
CAR Prime Minister Recognizes Rwandan Police Peacekeepers
The Prime Minister of Central African Republic (CAR), Filimin Ngrebada, on Friday, May 7, awarded certificates to his Rwandan ‘Special Escort Team’ in recognition of their service.
The recognized Police officers contitute Rwanda Protection Support Unit (PSU), which is largely charged with the ptotection of top government officials in CAR, including the Prime Minister and other VIPs.
The event was held at the Office of the Prime Minister in the capital Bangui.
PM Ngrebada thanked the officers for their commitment and professionalism since they were assigned to ensure his security in January 2020.
“Today, I recognize your sacrifice, discipline, selfless and professional service in all the journeys we have made together here in Bangui and different parts of the country,” the Prime Minister said.
He thanked them for the teamwork spirit and working well with the CAR military in the execution of their duties.
“On behalf of the President and people of CAR, I commend the Government of Rwanda for the invaluable efforts to restore security and development in CAR.”
The paid tribute to the whole PSU contingent for their role during the recent peaceful elections adding that their partnership with other local security organs and other peacekeepers gave no room for evil-minded armed groups to destabilize the elections.
He wished them success and urged them to maintain the spirit even when they return back home.
Rwanda PSU contingent commander, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Valens Muhabwa thanked the Prime Minister for the tribute.
“We take this opportunity to thank you for the support and affection since January 2020 until today; these certificates mean a lot to us as a unit.
We commend the whole team in your office and the people of CAR whose support equally made our duties easy,” CSP Muhabwa said.
He pledged the commitment of Rwanda National Police in collaboration and cooperation in varied matters of security and the welfare of the people of CAR.
