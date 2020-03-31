President Vladimir Putin may be quietly carrying the deadly coronavirus because the Doctor he met last week has tested positive the virus.

Dr. Denis Protsenko met with President Putin at the Kremlin but government announced Tuesday that the President was fine.

Protsenko said he tested positive but “felt quite well.” He is the head doctor at the infectious diseases hospital treating Moscow’s coronavirus patients.

During their encounter, Putin was also seen talking to Protsenko without any protective gear.

“Everything is fine,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that Putin took regular tests and there was no reason to worry about his health.

Russian government has reported 500 new cases in the past 24 hours— the biggest daily increase so far — bringing the total tally to 2,337 cases and 17 fatalities.

Starting Monday, all of Moscow’s 12 million residents have been ordered to stay in their homes with few exceptions.

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said as the number of Moscow city’s coronavirus cases surpassed 1,000 over the weekend. Sobyanin had said the coronavirus situation in Moscow had entered a “new phase.”

Worldwide, the virus has infected over 780,000 people and killed more than 37,000.