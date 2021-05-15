National
Djibouti President Ismael Guelleh Starts 5th And Last Term
Several African leaders and other high profile personalities are in Djibouti for the inauguration of President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh.
The 73-year-old Guelleh won the April elections with a 97.44% of the vote automatically scaling him into the 5th term at the helm of this horn of Africa nation.
Guelleh faced off against his only rival businessman Zakaria Farah, who won less than 5,000 votes (2.48%). Farah sharply criticized the absence of his delegates from the polling stations, appearing to suggest that they had been barred from entering.
President Guelleh is the second president of Djibouti since independence from France in 1977. He was first elected as President in 1999 as the handpicked successor to his uncle, Hassan Gouled Aptidon, who had ruled Djibouti since independence in 1977.
As per the age limit set by Djibouti’S Constitution, Guelleh will be over 75 years old by the next presidential election in 2026.
President Uhuru Kenyatta the current Chairperson of the East African Community has arrived in Djibouti to attend the inauguration of President Ismail Omar Guelleh.
Here under is the full speech by President Ismael Guelleh at his inauguration. The original version was in the French language.
Ladies and Gentlemen, Before God and Men, I have just taken an oath to assume, in the continuity of our institutions and my mandate, the Supreme Magistracy.
On the threshold of this new five-year term, I want to remember what, by heart and by reason, Djiboutians aspire and for which they have renewed their confidence in me: namely, stability, civil harmony, the safeguard of the values of our Republic as well as the search for the inclusive and accelerated development of our country.
I think when you love your country deeply, you get involved. It was on this conviction that I got involved in politics. This is my idea of my mission.
That of being a sincere guarantor of the values of our Republic. That of being with each Djiboutian, attentive to their needs.
And the expectations of my people, in this particularly demanding time in which we live, are numerous and stubborn.
The Covid 19 pandemic has turned the world economy upside down. Climate change is forcing us to revolutionize our way of life. Digitization is disrupting communication and production circuits. Demographic pressure is a reality for our continent
These major developments offer us as many challenges as they offer opportunities to actively prepare for the world to come.
Committing ourselves resolutely and fearlessly to the future requires courage, but also a lot of wisdom.
It is resolutely from us that we will draw the necessary resources to create the conditions for a new deal.
Djibouti is a large country but modest in size, a crossroads between East and West, a meeting point between Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.
Djibouti is a young republic, but a strong, lively republic, a dynamic republic, united by our desire to take part in this new situation.
We are united, in peace, we live in a stable country. And that’s a Blessing.
History has taught us that peace, stability and unity are a prerequisite, a sine qua non for any long-term economic and social development policy.
History also teaches us that there is nothing learned in the matter. That tomorrow, like yesterday, we must work together tirelessly to protect this stability,
to strengthen our institutions, to sanctify peace and to live it together, to make the Republic live in harmony.
We must also protect our freedom of choice and decisions without which there is no real sovereignty.
We have been able to forge long-term partnerships with great friendly powers.
We have been able to maintain the balance of our alliances and ensure our security obligations on the Strait of Bab el Mandeb. We are taking our part in the humanitarian action of solidarity.
We are an African country, we are an Arab country and we are a Muslim country. We hold to our triple identity, to this fruitful diversity, the source of our vitality.
We want to play an active role in the emergence and integration of our continent. We deeply believe in bringing peoples and economies together to prevent sterile rivalries and contradict those who condemn us to fratricidal conflicts.
That is why I have always supported efforts and initiatives in favour of the rapprochement and integration of African economies, particularly in our region.
We must prioritize our common commitment to development, a culture of peace and stability. We must make this commitment in the name of new generations.
So that all this does not remain a wishful thinking, we must go beyond our deadly conflicts, go beyond the interests of the short term to see far.
We must, once, get rid of this belief which condemns us to individualism and which wants to oppose us to each other even when our wealth is more than abundant if we make the choice of intelligent union.
Africa will be powerful if it is united, it will be rich if we are together, if our countries cooperate to complement each other and pursue our common vision of having strong and effective states.
We are fully engaged in our region, in this Horn of Africa which must be the common home of all the peoples who live there.
And we are fully engaged in the processes of continental construction. I am thinking in particular of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA). Africa is said to be the continent of the future. It’s up to us to transform this perspective into reality.
We are, finally, fully engaged in the consolidation of our Ummah, of our community of believers. To face extremism and violence, we will oppose our tolerance, our just faith, our deep identity.
We therefore follow with emotion the events affecting our Palestinian sisters and brothers. We call, as we have always done in the past, for a just political resolution of the conflict. And at the end of the Israeli occupation, the only way to the peace of the brave
Djibouti is a nation shaped by the Strait of Bab El Mandeb. A strait through which more than a third of world trade passes.
We have been able to rely on our geographical position, on the creativity of our people, to build a development project.
In twenty years, Djibouti has established itself as an international logistics and port hub. Today we are the African leader in port infrastructure.
We have achieved more than a decade of growth, our GDP has multiplied by six, income per capita by five.
In the early days of this new presidential term, our goal is to pick up the pace, taking into account the changes in the world.
We need to invest in services, communications, digital technologies. We have immense potential in terms of renewable energies
We also need to invest in industry, produce ourselves and get others to produce in Djibouti, especially as part of our free zones policy.
We must promote the emergence of these sectors that create added value for the country and create jobs for Djiboutians.
There are many opportunities in bunkering, shipyards, oil and gas terminals, light industry. We can serve the whole sub-region. It is in this perspective that the major projects of the Damerjog industrial park and the redevelopment of the historic port of Djibouti city fall.
For 2021 and beyond, our growth is expected to remain strong, one of the strongest in Africa, despite the repercussions of the covid 19 pandemic.
But growth, emergence is not an end in itself. They must be first and foremost at the service of our fellow citizens.
The goal of development is to increase income, invest in human capital, in social sectors, health, education, training, water, access to electricity.
The objective is also the establishment of a more inclusive economy, with a rebalancing of territories, a more efficient sharing of wealth. We have already done a lot.
We are aware of the challenges that face us. Poverty and unemployment remain a reality as in many of our African countries.
The need for infrastructure too.
I am determined with the Djiboutians to act.
Act to consolidate our Republic.
Take action to get rid of the burden of poverty.
Act for emergence.
Act for the Djibouti of tomorrow, for these young generations to come, whose commitment is essential to the success of our collective project. And which must take their place in the modern world.
We have no other choice than ambition.
No other means than work.
I am confident I know we can be successful.
Together.
Long live the Republic,
Long live our peoples
Long live Africa
Thank you.
National
Genocide Survivors Write To Cambridge University In Protest
Survivors of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda have written a heavily worded open latter to Cambridge University protesting the April 12, 2021 event that will host a widely known genocide denier, Judi Rever. Below is the letter.
National
Kagame Calls For Expedition Of Mediation Initiatives For Litigation
President Paul Kagame has said that the justice system should aim at supporting growth of a culture of playing by the rules.
He said that the Rwandan society and economy have grown in size, dynamism and expectations and thus “the justice system needs to keep watching this evolution and to continually play its rightful role in support of this growth.”
He made the remarks on Friday while presiding over the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed, judges that include Dr. Aimé Muyoboke Kalimunda of the Supreme Court, François Régis Rukundakuvuga, the President of Court of Appeal, and President of Commercial Court, Clotilde Mukamurera.
Kagame reminded the new judges that they should be the champions of playing by the rule of law.
The President insisted that the upcoming initiatives around promotion of mediation should be expedited as “they present a real alternative to litigation that practically places disputants at the centre of the resolution of their own dispute, and does so faster.”
“We are happy [that] the Rule of Law Index placed Rwanda at 37 globally. But that means we have 36 countries front of us, this only means more work to sustain and up our gains,” the President said.
The Rule of Law Index assesses the extent which countries or territories adhere to the rule of law in practice by examining eight factors, such as constraints on government powers, absence of corruption, open government, fundamental rights, order and security, regulatory enforcement, civil justice and criminal justice.
“Members of the judiciary should be the first to play by the rules for Rwandans to feel comfortable that they have a justice system in which they can place their trust and continue with their daily lives,” Kagame told the new judges.
If the public, whatever size of it, the President noted, perceives the judiciary or another justice institution as corrupt, inefficient, ineffective or influenceable “we are all safer assuming that the perception is founded and work to find out why it exists and what needs to be done.”
The President’s call comes at a time when the judicially is facing immense criticism over not only delayed adjudication of cases, but also wide spread corruption in some members of the judicially, causing economic losses and triggering lengthly conflicts between parties.
According to the 2020 Transparency International Bribery Index Report, empirical research demonstrates public bribery’s negative impact on global economies, including its power to reduce private foreign investment into countries that host bribery, lower a host country’s tax base, and positively correlate with reduced economic development.
The reports says that, the solid body of scholarship overwhelmingly concludes that bribing domestic and foreign public officials harms governments, commercial entities, global markets, and the public at large.
“Public and private bribery are twin forms of corruption, with public officials and private persons,
respectively, abusing entrusted power for personal gain by accepting bribes,” the report says.
In the Rule Of Law Index, Rwanda is 45th globally, scoring 60% on the constraints on government powers brought by the extent to which those who govern are bound by law.
The factor comprises the means, both constitutional and institutional, by which the powers of the government and its officials and agents are limited and held accountable under the law. It also includes non-governmental checks on the government’s power, such as a free and independent press.
According to the World Press Freedom Index, Rwanda continues to fall in media rankings for example this year the index put Rwanda at 156th position globally falling from 155th last year, a factor that fuels inability to hold those in power to account.
Taarifa has consistently reported and exposed corruption and abuse of power among public officials, but rarely do we see any action taken against them. Cases in point include the rot in the Rwanda Land Management and Use Authority (RLMA), Prosecution and the Judiciary.
National
WFP, UNHCR Roll Out Targeted Food Assistance To Most Vulnerable Refugees In Rwanda
The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, have started rolling out a new mechanism in Rwanda to prioritize general food assistance to the most vulnerable refugees.
“The funding shortfalls, which we were already facing due to the protracted nature of the refugee crisis in Rwanda, have been aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Ahmed Baba Fall, UNHCR’s Representative to Rwanda. “To avoid these cuts affecting the most vulnerable refugees, we have established a targeting system that will allow us to prioritize extremely vulnerable refugees who depend entirely on humanitarian assistance and to ensure that their basis needs are met.”
“This is the right step at the right time when donors globally are under greater pressure than ever because of the impact of COVID-19 and growing demands,” said WFP Rwanda Representative and Country Director Edith Heines. “By targeting we prioritize funding to the refugees who are most in need of assistance while we work to mobilise more resources and find long-term solutions.”
This shift is in close collaboration with the Ministry of Emergency Management (MINEMA) and with technical support from the Joint UNHCR-WFP Programme Excellence and Targeting Hub.
This is the first country in Eastern Africa where WFP and UNHCR have jointly implemented targeting and prioritization of humanitarian assistance, with the support of the hub.
UNHCR, together with the Rwanda authorities, is embarking on a stepped-up livelihoods and economic inclusion strategy that will increase refugee and host community resilience.
“We are confident that by investing in programmes that promote access to livelihoods and economic opportunities, education enrolment and access to land and financial services, part of the refugee population will be able to improve their livelihoods and support themselves. With this, I believe development partners will come forward with additional resources to support programmes targeting refugees and host communities for more sustainable solutions,” added Fall.
Djibouti President Ismael Guelleh Starts 5th And Last Term
Genocide Survivors Write To Cambridge University In Protest
Kagame Calls For Expedition Of Mediation Initiatives For Litigation
Basketball Africa League Announces Broadcast Partners Ahead Of Inaugural Season
WFP, UNHCR Roll Out Targeted Food Assistance To Most Vulnerable Refugees In Rwanda
Rwanda To Lobby For Lifting Sanctions Imposed on Zimbabwe
Deputy Police Chief Briefs Troops Deployed In Central Africa
Cameroonian Businessman Sidelined By Mauritanian Firm Over Rwanda Hydro-power Deal
President Tshisekedi Orders Revision of Mining Contracts
Kenya High Court Rejects Uhuru-Odinga Political Deal
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Kinyarwanda
- Kagame Ategerejwe Mu Nama Ya Komite Nyobozi Ya CAF
- U Rwanda Rwohereje Abapolisi 140 Bo Kurinda Abayobozi Ba Centrafrique
- Video: Davis D Na Kevin Kade Barekuwe By’Agateganyo
- Mufite Umukoro Wo Kwandika Amateka Mashya – Jeannette Kagame Abwira Urubyiruko
- Minisitiri W’Intebe Ngirente Yitabiriye Irahira Rya Perezida Wa Djibouti
- Abakunda Basketball Bagiye Kureba BAL Kuri Canal +
- Afurika Yunze Ubumwe Ntiyumva Kimwe Uko Ibibera Muri Tchad Byakemurwa
- Perezida Kagame Yasabye Abacamanza Guca Ukubiri Na Ruswa
- Polisi Y’U Rwanda Iha Abatuye Bangui Amazi Ibarinda Ibyago Byo Kuyavana Kure
- Amafoto: Israel Yacanye Umuriro Kuri Gaza
Nigerian Energy Firm Enters Into East Africa
Tanzania-UK Relations Rekindled
Rwandan Entrepreneurs To Benefit From MIT Fellowship Program
WFP Receives Rwf500M From EU For COVID-19 Recovery Efforts
Uganda Army Prepares To Deploy In DRC
Trending
-
Tech4 days ago
Nigerian Energy Firm Enters Into East Africa
-
East-Africa2 days ago
Tanzania-UK Relations Rekindled
-
Business4 days ago
Rwandan Entrepreneurs To Benefit From MIT Fellowship Program
-
National4 days ago
WFP Receives Rwf500M From EU For COVID-19 Recovery Efforts
-
East-Africa5 days ago
Uganda Army Prepares To Deploy In DRC
-
National5 days ago
Burundian Army Officer, 10 Others Killed In Ambush
-
Special Report4 days ago
President Ndayishimiye Choking On EU Sanctions
-
National2 days ago
Rwanda To Lobby For Lifting Sanctions Imposed on Zimbabwe