Vital Kamerhe the former chief of staff of President Félix Tshisekedi this week celebrated his victory, but remained out of sight and making sure to keep a low profile.

Kamerhe had been sentenced at first instance, in June 2020, to twenty years in prison and ten years of ineligibility, for embezzlement and corruption in the management of funds intended for the program hundred days.

However, this sentence was then reduced during a first appeal trial to thirteen years’ imprisonment, then simply canceled by the Court of Cassation last April.

“What has just happened is enormous, noted a close friend of Kamerhe. We started from 20, then 13, and now zero.”

On Thursday evening Kamerhe was seen in one of his residences in Gombe surrounded by his loved ones – his wife, his children, his mother -, but also by his friends and collaborators as he celebrated his regained freedom.

” It is enormous ” A few hours earlier, the former chief of staff of Félix Tshisekedi had been acquitted by the Kinshasa / Gombe court of appeal after a second appeal trial, which began on June 2.

Although released on bail for medical reasons since, Vital Kamerhe had been sentenced at first instance, in June 2020, to twenty years in prison and ten years of ineligibility, for embezzlement and corruption in the management of funds intended for the program hundred days.

This sentence was then reduced during a first appeal trial to thirteen years’ imprisonment, then simply canceled by the Court of Cassation last April.