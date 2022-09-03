The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) in charge of Operations, Felix Namuhoranye has said that effective peacekeeping policing models in conflict-ridden countries should always be developed based on the local context.

The Deputy Police Chief was speaking on Thursday, August 1, at the third United Nations Police Chiefs Summit (UNCOPS-2022) in New York, held under the theme: “Fostering sustainable peace and development through United Nations policing.”

“Serving within the framework of values of the host Nations enhances ownership and sustainability,” DIGP Namuhoranye said.

He observed that the summit provides an opportunity for contributing states to reflect and deliberate on contemporary policing architecture both in UN peacekeeping set-up and in respective countries to ensure sustainable peace.

“Peace is a prerequisite to development and Police institutions are responsible for creating favourable environment for that to happen,” DIGP Namuhoranye said.

In Rwanda, he added, the ultimate goal for Rwanda National Police (RNP) is to ensure that residents are able to “take their safety and security for granted.”

He reiterated that this will in turn encourage people to concentrate on their development agenda, build strong partnership between the Police and communities they serve, which is critical to maintaining public safety and effective policing.

“Police officers depend on the cooperation of the community members to solve crime and public order problems.

Similarly, community members’ willingness to trust the Police depends on whether they believe that the Police actions reflect community values and expectations,” DIGP Namuhoranye emphasized.

Whether in UN peace operations or elsewhere, he said, there is no-size-fit-all policing approach.

“Police as an institution and policing as a duty should abide by the principle of serving communities without discrimination and this is fundamental to confidence building and to promote social justice, all of which are key to fostering sustainable peace and development,” the Deputy Police Chief said.

The UNCOPS 2022 brought together ministers, Chiefs of Police and senior representatives of policing organizations at the UN headquarters to strategize on how to strengthen international peace, security and development for all; through the unifying power of national and United Nations policing.