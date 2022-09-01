The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) in charge of Operations, DCG Felix Namuhoranye is in New York to attend the 3rd United Nations Chiefs of Police Summit (UNCOPS).

The UNCOPS 2022 brings together ministers, Chiefs of Police and senior representatives of policing organizations at the United Nations Headquarters from August 31 to September 1.

The main objective of the meeting is strategize on how to strengthen international peace, security and development for all; through the unifying power of national and United Nations policing.

On Wednesday, August 31, DCG Namuhoranye participated in a panel of discussion on “Enhancing Police effectiveness through training: Delivering as One UN” held on the sidelines of the UN Chiefs of Police Summit.

The sideline discussions were co-hosted by Rwanda, Germany, Finland, Kiribati and Fiji in partnership with UN Police Division and Integrated Training Services.

DCG Namuhoranye later joined other dignitaries at a luncheon hosted by the US-Head of Delegation to the UNCOPs, held in the framework of capacity building in Police peacekeeping.