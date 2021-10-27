Business
Digital Remittances Can Help Revive Economy
In March last year, Covid-19 started spreading so fast conquering countries and triggering global panic. Countries disconnected and locked down as people retreated in their homes waiting for disaster to strike.
Masking, washing hands, keeping a distance and vaccinating have become a universal norm under this pandemic which has killed 4.96Million people and infected 244Million people around the world.
This pandemic is still causing mayhem although countries have pooled resources, knowledge and technology to at least manage the spread of the deadly virus.
The global economy has been strangled since last year affecting several sectors some of which may take long to recover.
According to data from the National Bank of Rwanda (BNR), in March 2020 remittance inflows recorded in Rwanda were U$18.9 million compared to U$22.5 million recorded during the same period in 2019.
Remittances to Sub-Saharan Africa registered a 23.1% decline to reach U$37 billion in 2020, while a recovery of 4% is expected in 2021. In 2021, the World Bank estimates that remittances will recover and rise by 5.6 per cent to U$470 billion.
Remittances from the Rwandan Diaspora have a positive impact on economic growth as well as the national development of the country. Thus remittances and development are progressively becoming inseparable areas.
As the global economy reopens, remittances are resuming as most people embrace flawless and contactless methods such as WorldRemit Wallet that allows people in over 150 countries to send, receive, or store money in a range of currencies using the WorldRemit app. Two million people made a transfer with WorldRemit last year.
Although digitizing is one of the key opportunities that are emerging from the pandemic, there has been a gradual rise in electronic fraud. Local telcos have come up with some solutions aimed at curbing the growing number of mobile money fraudsters.
For example, all mobile money customers have to pre-authorize any withdrawal request by dialing before an agent can send a withdrawal prompt message.
According to Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), in mid-June 2020 they received about 80 cases of people whose money was stolen from mobile phones. In these schemes, close to Rwf12 million was stolen.
Since then RIB and telcos have stepped up nationwide campaign raising public awareness on cyber safety and security, especially targeting mobile money wallets which more than half of Rwandans own.
Meanwhile, WorldRemit a new global player uses industry-leading technology that protects money and guarantees it arrives safely every time.
“Over the last ten years, our business has grown to serve 5.7 million customers, using 70 different currencies, across 130 countries worldwide,” says CEO Breon Corcoran.
Breon adds, “We’ve helped millions of children to go to school, helped thousands of people to receive medical treatment and, every week, we help tens of thousands of people to pay their bills.”
WorldRemit boasts of a diverse team from different cultural and professional backgrounds. With 1000+ employees around the world, there are more than 30 nationalities in the London headquarters alone.
“We also have regional hubs around the world – in the Philippines, the United States, Nigeria, Poland and Cameroon,” says CEO Breon Corcoran.
In Rwanda WorldRemit is represented by WorldRemit (Rwanda) ltd authorised and regulated by the National Bank of Rwanda.
Equity Group Mobilises Over $4Billion To Finance Firms Investing in Africa
Equity Group announced it has mobilised a total of U$4,498,425,550 to finance Kenyan and South African firms seeking to trade or invest in Africa, in a move to expand its business beyond seven countries where it operates.
The bank will offer credit to companies that want to set up manufacturing, construction, health and investment firms, facilitate value addition through processing and packaging and finance export or import business.
The lender will be tapping into about U$4,498,425,550 funds out of which close to U$899,685,110 will be from development institutions such as the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the rest from customers’ deposits.
According to details, the bank is eying the South African firms also to establish its presence in the market without setting up physical branches, and raising competition for other commercial banks such as Absa Bank and Standard Bank.
“We have put into disposal of private sector and business community about U$4billion to facilitate trade. We will be funding Kenyan importers or South African firms that want to export into the regions we operate in or those that want to do partnership in the region. We are inviting them as new investors in the regions,” Equity Group chief executive James Mwangi said.
The bank is spearheading a four-day business networking meeting to spark interest for investment and joint ventures between firms in the regions.
Tanzania Clears Its Debt As EAC Owes Shelter Afrique US$6M
Tanzania has cleared its capital arrears in Shelter Afrique after paying the outstanding amount of US$407,284.97, the pan-African housing development financier has disclosed.
The move now takes Tanzania’s shareholding in the Company to 1.72% up from 1.54% held previously.
In September Tanzania paid US$2.7 million capital contribution, significantly increasing its stakes in the Company.
“We are grateful to the government of Tanzania for becoming a fully paid shareholder with no capital arrears .We thank the Housing Minister and former Chairman of the Shelter Afrique Bureau Honourable William Lukuvi for supporting this important payment .We would also like to recognise the Minister of Finance Honourable Mwigulu Nchemba for making this happen despite the prevailing economic circumstances with countries shifting their budgets to fight COVID-19,” Shelter Afrique Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Chimphondah said.
Renewed Interest
The Company continues to receive unprecedented support and renewed interest from shareholder following the call for recapitalization.
Within the last six months of 2021, the company received more than US$20 million in additional capital contributions from Kenya, Cameroon, Tanzania, Mali, Rwanda, Uganda, Togo, Swaziland, Ivory Coast and Democratic Republic of Congo.
Tanzania becomes the first east African country to fully pay its capital subscription in Shelter Afrique and now joins Morocco, Mali, Lesotho, Namibia, Togo and Zimbabwe as countries who have fully cleared all their capital arrears.
Among other east Africa member countries Kenya’s capital arrears stand at US$17,640,640, Uganda’s at US$4,976,850.4, and Rwanda’s at US$1,037,005.75.
“We wish to show our indebtedness to the 7 shareholders who have fully paid their capital subscriptions and to those who continue to increase their stakes in the Company – it is a huge vote of confidence in our strategy as an organisation,” Mr. Chimphondah said.
Heightened engagement
In the recent past, Tanzania has increased its engagement with Shelter Afrique, committing to provide 50 acres of land for projects featuring innovation and alternative building materials in a bid to address the shortage of affordable housing in the country, which is estimated to be 3 million units.
“We are actively pursuing large-scale low-cost housing projects in both Dodoma and Zanzibar through public private partnerships and the commitment by the government of Tanzania to provide land is a welcome move,” Mr. Chimphondah said.
To date, Shelter Afrique has approved financing of more than US$52,246,000 in Tanzania, which has remained an active member.
German Firm Signs Deal With Rwanda, Senegal To Begin Vaccines Manufacturing Mid 2022
BioNTech SE announced on Tuesday plans to construct a manufacturing plant for mRNA-based vaccines in Africa in mid-2022.
This is the next step in BioNTech’s efforts to implement sustainable end-to-end vaccine supply solutions on the continent.
The decision is the result of a meeting between Rwanda’s Minister of Health, Dr Daniel M. Ngamije, Senegal’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Aïssata Tall Sall, Ugur Sahin, M.D., CEO and Co-Founder of BioNTech and Sierk Poetting, COO of BioNTech as well as Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana, Director-General of Rwanda Biomedical Centre and Dr Amadou Alpha Sall, Directeur-General of Institut Pasteur de Dakar in Kigali, Rwanda.
The meeting occurred upon the invitation of the kENUP Foundation and took place as a side-event of the Second Ministerial Meeting of the African Union and the European Union and resulted in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
This comes after the parties signed a Joint Communiqué at a previous meeting in Berlin on August 27, 2021.
Today @RwandaGov and the Institut Pasteur de Dakar signed an agreement with @BioNTech_Group to initiate the construction of an mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility in Africa in mid-2022.
📸 @NewTimesRwanda #InvestInRwanda 🇷🇼 pic.twitter.com/UsQBSVFf8W
— Rwanda Development Board (@RDBrwanda) October 26, 2021
“I would like to thank all participants of today’s meeting for the support and trust to establish the first mRNA manufacturing facility within the African Union. Together, we will work on developing a regional manufacturing network to support the access to vaccines manufactured in Africa, for Africa,” said Ugur Sahin, M.D., CEO and Co-founder of BioNTech.
“Our goal is to develop vaccines in the African Union and to establish sustainable vaccine production capabilities to jointly improve medical care in Africa. We have made great progress in the past few weeks, which will help us on our way to turn these plans into reality,” he said.
Sierk Poetting, COO of BioNTech added: “We aim to accelerate the building of a GMP-certified manufacturing facility and plan to begin the construction on site in mid-2022.”
The MoU underlines that time is a critical success factor in the development of sustainable vaccine production for the African Union.
“We have finalized the planning and initial assets for the new facility have already been ordered,” Poetting added.
The parties have agreed to jointly to start works immediately.
BioNTech has finalized the construction plans and ordered the assets, which will be delivered by mid-2022.
The new manufacturing facility could become the first node in a decentralized and robust African end-to-end manufacturing network enabling an annual manufacturing capacity of several hundreds of million mRNA vaccine doses.
BioNTech plans to develop and implement a scalable construction network based on the expertise and learnings from the ramp-up of the Company’s production facility in Marburg.
To enable an expedient set-up of production capacities according to GMP standards, BioNTech will start with the construction and validation of a first production line enabling the manufacturing of drug product for about 50 million of e.g. COVID-19 vaccine doses per year, once fully operational.
The capacity will be increased sequentially by adding further manufacturing lines and sites to the manufacturing network on the continent, supporting the production of several hundreds of millions of mRNA vaccine doses.
BioNTech will initially staff, own and operate the facility to support the safe and rapid initiation of the production of mRNA-based vaccine doses.
BioNTech plans to transfer manufacturing capacities and the know-how to local partners.
BioNTech, Rwanda Development Board and Institut Pasteur de Dakar in Senegal agreed to swiftly build-up the required human resources capacity and systems so that the partners can take over ownership and operational duties.
In parallel, the Republic of Rwanda and the Institut Pasteur de Dakar have committed themselves to scale-up fill and finish capacities to complete the local end-to-end manufacturing process.
In addition, BioNTech is in discussions about an expansion of the current partnership with Cape Town-based vaccine manufacturer Biovac, which is part of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing network.
