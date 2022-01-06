Business
Digital Metal Trading, The New Normal In Mining Industry
In a complete walk away from traditional physical trading of minerals between producers, middlemen and buyers, the global mining industry is fully transiting into digital operations.
On Wednesday, global mining industry captains launched an online platform to connect miners with customers such as smelters and sign deals without the need of brokers.
The online marketplace, named Open Mineral, will let miners put up tenders for their concentrate directly to end-users.
According to details reaching Taarifa Business desk, this new digital platform will focus first on gold, silver, copper, zinc and lead, which represent a combined market worth about U$50 billion.
Other digitally traded minerals include; molybdenum, Zinc, Vanadium, Niobium, Nickel, Silicon, Titanium, Pig iron, copper, manganese, cobalt, chrome, carbon, Aluminum.
Smelters and miners could potentially boost returns by millions of dollars by dealing directly in the concentrate market, which is inefficient and opaque, chief executive Boris Eykher told journalists.
Open Mineral will also provide trade services such as transportation, surveying, assaying and insurance. The company is now accepting registrations and the marketplace will go live in August.
Since annual concentrate deals for the year are already set, the new online tool will target spot and 2018 contracts, which are due to be negotiated before the end of the year.
Bitcoin To Compete With Gold as ‘Store of Value’ in 2022
As digital assets become more widely adopted, global economic analysts have expressed fears that Bitcoin will take market share away from gold in 2022.
Bitcoin will “most likely” become a bigger proportion over time, Goldman Sachs said, in a list of 2022 predictions.
Goldman Sachs analyst Zach Pandl said bitcoin’s $700 billion market capitalization, compared to the around $2.6 trillion worth of gold owned as an investment that the cryptocurrency currently has a 20% share of the “store of value” market.
In a hypothetical scenario in which bitcoin grabs a 50% share of this market, its price would reach just over $100,000, the note said.
Bitcoin was trading around $46,073 on Wednesday, having struggled to make gains after falling sharply in early December. In November, it had hit an all-time high of $69,000.
“Bitcoin may have applications beyond simply a “store of value” – and digital asset markets are much bigger than Bitcoin – but we think that comparing its market capitalization to gold can help put parameters on plausible outcomes for Bitcoin returns,” Pandl wrote.
The term “store of value” usually describes assets which can maintain their worth over time without depreciating, such as precious metals or some currencies. Goldman Sachs restarted its cryptocurrency trading desk in 2021.
Tanzania Exports To Kenya Increased 101.76% i
Kenyans are increasingly importing more goods and products from their southern neighbour according to available official data from last year’s performance.
Fresh official statistics show, Nairobi posted a goods trade deficit of Sh9.15 billion, or 29.97%, with Dar es Salaam — the first over the review period going by publicly available data— after traders doubled orders from the south-neighbouring country.
Imports from Tanzania jumped to Sh39.68 billion in January-September 2021 period from Sh19.67 billion a year earlier, provisional data from Kenya National Bureau of Statistics show.
Kenyan traders and factories largely source cereals, wood, edible vegetables, animal fodder, paper and paperboard from Tanzania.
The 101.76 percent surge in value of goods bought from Tanzania dwarfed 34.81 percent growth in exports to Sh30.53 billion, leading to the hitherto rare deficit in merchandise trade in the review period.
Kenya’s exports to its East African Community partner include pharmaceutical products, plastics, iron and steel.
“There are a lot of positive vibes within EAC that are developing and we want to ride on that as way of bringing back EAC that used to be. For example, relationship between Kenya and Tanzania is now significantly better,” Adan Mohamed, Cabinet secretary for EAC Affairs, told media last September.
“Ultimately, as government, we try and make sure that the environment is suitable for the private sector to do business.”
The bump in trade flows between the two countries happened on the back of a pledge between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his counterpart Samia Suluhu early May to end on-and-off trade tiffs between EAC’s two largest economies.
Ms Suluhu made Nairobi her first stop as she sought to strengthen trade ties with EAC partners.
During her visit she made it clear that it was her priority to put an end to unresolved strained trade relations between the two countries, which have hindered smooth flow of goods and services over the years.
The KNBS data shows the gap between imports and exports has been widening since the beginning of the year in favour of Tanzania.
The deficit in merchandise trade stood at Sh1.24 billion in first quarter, Sh1.84 billion in the second and nearly Sh6.07 billion between July and September.
Tanzania is the only country in the six-nation EAC trading bloc that ran a surplus with Kenya in the review period, according to the provisional data.
Kenya had a trade surplus of Sh35.81 billion and Sh16.57 billion with Uganda and Rwanda, respectively.
A persistently widening trade deficit will mean Nairobi will be exporting jobs to Dar es Salaam.
The meeting in Nairobi touched off a series of joint trade meetings aimed at flattening barriers to flow of goods.
Trade minister Betty Maina and her Tanzanian Counterpart Prof Kitila Mkumbo led delegations to a four-day meeting in Arusha — the headquarters of the EAC secretariat — weeks after the two presidents met in Nairobi to address unresolved trade disputes.
This was followed by a three-day investment forum of manufacturers from both countries in Dar es Salaam from July 7 where the Kenya Association of Manufacturers and Confederation of Tanzania Industries resolved to jointly lobby authorities to end crippling non-tariff barriers.
“Kenya and Tanzania have the capability and capacity to add value to the wide array of resources that both countries have for export markets,” KAM chairperson Mucai Kunyiha told the forum in Dar es Salaam.
“However, achieving this is hindered every time the business community encounters impediments to trade, consequently impacting on the benefits of trade to the entire [EAC] region.”
Kenyan manufacturers had in recent years protested “discriminative” duties and non-tariff barriers such double inspection of goods for standards by Dar es Salaam which had made supplies such as meat, milk and their products to Tanzania uncompetitive.
The protectionist fees on animal and animal products, among other trade barriers, Kenyan factories had argued, was against EAC Common Market Protocol which requires member states to open up borders to facilitate free movement of goods, labour, services as well as capital.
Kenya Equity Subsidiary Borrows U$165M From IFC
The Kenyan banking subsidiary of Equity Group has borrowed a total of $165 million from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) – one of the largest single credit facilities to a local lender.
The proposed investment disclosure comes as the global financier also moves to acquire a 6.7 percent stake in the Nairobi Securities Exchange -listed firm for Sh13.9 billion, underlining the growing commercial ties between the parties.
“The proposed investment consists of a seven-year Tier 2, Basel II-compliant subordinated loan of up to U$165 million to Equity Bank Kenya Limited,” IFC said in the disclosure dated December 22.
“The investment will enhance the bank’s regulatory capital and support its lending operations to climate-smart projects and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Kenya.”
IFC will provide U$50 million of its own money while the balance of U$115 million will come from its partners.
Institutions investing alongside IFC enjoy the strong creditor protections that companies and countries typically accord to the global financier.
Besides being Equity’s top creditor, IFC is also set to become the bank’s second-largest shareholder after signing an agreement to purchase insurance firm Britam’s stake in the lender. The institutional investor will buy 253.1 million shares of the bank from Britam at Sh55 each based on negotiations with the insurer.
IFC will acquire 164.5 million shares of the lender directly and another 88.5 million shares through its IFC Financial Institutions Growth Fund LP.
Arise B.V., backed by institutional investors Norfund, FMO and Rabobank, is the top shareholder with an 11.99% stake in the Kenyan banking multinational.
The private transaction price represented a premium of more than 10% on the bank’s prevailing share price in the days before the deal was made public.
The announcement of the transaction has seen Equity’s share price rise towards Britam’s exit price.
For IFC, the proposed investment marks a closer relationship with Equity to which it is the single largest creditor.
The global financier had already lent the bank Sh21.8 billion as of December 2020, leading a list of development finance institutions that have backed the lender’s aggressive regional expansion.
It was not immediately clear whether the new loan represents a restructuring of the existing credit facilities or will add to the bank’s borrowings.
The transactions signal IFC’s confidence in Equity’s future growth prospects.
“Equity Bank Kenya is the second-largest bank in Kenya, with total assets of U$7.2 billion as of September 30, 2021. The bank has a substantial nationwide presence in Kenya through its network of 190 branches, over 380 ATMs, and over 42,000 banking agents. Across the country, the bank serves over 10.7 million customers,” said the IFC.
“The bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Equity Group Holdings … a key partner for IFC in East Africa with a significant footprint across the region and subsidiaries in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, South Sudan, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).”
Besides shoring up the bank’s capital base, the new loan will also be lent to customers fitting IFC’s impact investing criteria.
The global financier defines SMEs using various measures including firms having between 10 and 300 employees or annual sales of U$100,000 to U$15 million.
The loan size per borrower usually ranges from U$10,000 to U$2 million.
The IFC also encourages the banks it funds to lend to women-owned enterprises and climate-related ventures such as renewable energy projects.
The proposed loan to the lender is the latest for the IFC, which has been funding scores of Kenyan banks, including KCB and Co-op Bank with billions of shillings in medium-term dollar-denominated facilities.
