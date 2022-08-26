The Development Bank of Rwanda and the African Management Institute are working together to ensure businesses in Rwanda can face the future with confidence and be resilient to risk.

Through this innovative partnership 32 entrepreneurs and their senior managers from 27 businesses across Rwanda have graduated from the AMI’s ‘Survive to Thrive’ programme, which supports entrepreneurs to protect their businesses against risk, navigate some of the pandemic challenges, build resilience and growth.

As a result of the partnership, the entrepreneurs completed AMI’s four-month ‘Survive to Thrive’ programme where they learned how to plan for and navigate around a range of challenges like reduced revenue and cash flow, they were taken through the dynamics of customers and market as well as learned how to plan for growth.

All 32 graduates received their certificates of completion this morning at Lemigo Hotel, where they were able to meet and interact with representatives from the Development Bank of Rwanda and the Mastercard Foundation who fully covered the entrepreneurship programme under the Hanga Ahazaza Initiative.

AMI’s business coaches and experts equipped the graduates with a wide range of business development knowledge and skills.

They participated in high-impact capacity building sessions on effective business management, risk assessment as well as financial planning and reporting.

Following the training, 94% of them reported an increase in revenue, 79% reported an increase in profit and 68% reported to have created jobs.

“Congratulations to all entrepreneurs who have graduated! In today’s business world, effective risk management plays a vital role. Our ‘Survive to Thrive’ programme provides a one-of-a-kind opportunity to Implement research-backed business practices that lead to growth. I am more delighted that this is the first in-person graduation under the Hanga Ahazaza Initiative since the beginning of the COVID19 Pandemic. We are delighted to have partnered with the Development Bank of Rwanda to support entrepreneurs and strengthen their business resilience. ” said Malik Shaffy, AMI Rwanda Country Manager.

To ensure the programme attracts qualified applicants, BRD supported AMI’s outreach efforts and disseminated programme information to its wide network of entrepreneurs. Commenting on the partnership, Kampeta Sayinzoga, the Chief Executive Officer of the Development Bank of Rwanda said:

“For many years, the Development Bank of Rwanda has provided innovative financial solutions to achieve sustainable socio-economic impact. Private sector businesses are the backbone of our economy, and we strive to ensure entrepreneurs have adequate skills and knowledge required to succeed whilst achieving their optimal potential. Partnering with the African Management Institute boosted our strategy to spur our technical assistance and business advisory to our valued stakeholders.”

The graduation ceremony provided an opportunity for entrepreneurs to share insights on the skills and knowledge they gained from the programme and how it’s going to be beneficial for their businesses.

“In the world of business today, you have to continuously learn to keep up with demand and competition. I’m grateful to the African Management Institute and the Development Bank of Rwanda for always empowering entrepreneurs in Rwanda,” – said Melanie Mukamugema, one of the programme graduates from Energy and Education.

In addition to learning how to protect businesses against risks, beneficiaries of this partnership had access to a community of entrepreneurs who have successfully graduated from AMI programmes, networking events and will continue to benefit from AMI’s world-class business tools, and resources.