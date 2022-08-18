Dr. Denis Mukwege The Nobel Peace Prize has condemned the Kinshasa government for its failed diplomacy.

The Congolese gynecologist expressed, on Tuesday expressed his disapproval of deployment of a contingent of the Burundi military in the Area of ​​Responsibility of the Sukola2 South South Kivu Operational Sector.

For the Congolese Nobel Prize, this is one more humiliation for our Nation and demonstrates the failure of Congolese diplomacy.

Doctor Mukwege has indeed suggested putting an end to the outsourcing of security by “destabilizing” States.

Dr. Mukwege has challenged Kinshasa government to work on the reforming the Congolese Military to make it professional and operational.

On June 20, 2022 in Nairobi the Heads of State of EAC members validated the activation of the deployment of the regional military force in the East of the DRC to stabilize and impose peace. This Regional Force is a component of the military-security component also provided for in the press release adopted on April 21, 2022.

According to the Kenyan president and current president of this sub-regional organization, the East African Regional Force must be deployed in the provinces of Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu “immediately” to stabilize the area and impose peace in support of the DRC security forces and in close coordination with MONUSCO.

The Regional Force will work with local provincial authorities to support the orderly and permanent disarmament process under the Disarmament, Demobilization, Community Recovery and Stabilization (P-DDRCS) Program to create conditions conducive to stability and peace in eastern DRC.