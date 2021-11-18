Denmark Jersey to Carry Human Rights Message

Denmark will wear messages in support of human rights on their training kit during the World Cup in Qatar next year. Denmark will be one of 32 teams at the Qatar World Cup next year.

The move comes amid continued criticism of FIFA’s decision to award hosting rights to Qatar, which was accused by Amnesty this month of failing to implement its own laws aimed at improving conditions for migrant workers.

The Danish FA (DBU) says it will also limit the number of trips to Qatar by staff and players ahead of the tournament, which begins in November 2022.

“DBU has long been strongly critical of the World Cup in Qatar, but now we are intensifying our efforts and critical dialogue further, so that we take advantage of the fact that we are qualified to work for more change in the country,” SAID Jacob Jensen, the DBU’s managing director.

The DBU added it would continuously conduct due diligence on its choice of hotel and other services in Qatar to ensure workers’ rights are respected.

Denmark – who reached the Euro 2020 semi-finals this summer – qualified for the World Cup after topping European qualification Group F.

The DBU’s announcement follows comments last week from Conor Coady, the England defender, who said he and his team-mates would have a conversation about how to highlight issues in Qatar once they had qualified for the World Cup – which they confirmed with a 10-0 rout of San Marino on Monday.

Qatar’s treatment of migrant workers has been in the spotlight since the country was awarded the right to host the 2022 finals back in 2010.

Legislation has been passed to tackle the ‘kafala’ system, which binds foreign workers to their employers, restricts their ability to change jobs and prevents many from leaving the country without their employers’ permission.

However, Amnesty’s newly-released ‘Qatar Reality Check 2021’ report has found it is “business as usual” in many respects.

By law, most migrant workers no longer need a ‘no objection certificate’ (NOC) from an employer allowing them to leave the country or change jobs without the employer’s consent. However, Amnesty said in practice a ‘de facto’ NOC process has emerged, making it difficult or in some cases impossible for a migrant worker to sever ties with an employer.