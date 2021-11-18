Language version

Denmark Jersey to Carry Human Rights Message

Denmark will wear messages in support of human rights on their training kit during the World Cup in Qatar next year. Denmark will be one of 32 teams at the Qatar World Cup next year.

The move comes amid continued criticism of FIFA’s decision to award hosting rights to Qatar, which was accused by Amnesty this month of failing to implement its own laws aimed at improving conditions for migrant workers.

The Danish FA (DBU) says it will also limit the number of trips to Qatar by staff and players ahead of the tournament, which begins in November 2022.

“DBU has long been strongly critical of the World Cup in Qatar, but now we are intensifying our efforts and critical dialogue further, so that we take advantage of the fact that we are qualified to work for more change in the country,” SAID Jacob Jensen, the DBU’s managing director.

The DBU added it would continuously conduct due diligence on its choice of hotel and other services in Qatar to ensure workers’ rights are respected.

Denmark – who reached the Euro 2020 semi-finals this summer – qualified for the World Cup after topping European qualification Group F.

The DBU’s announcement follows comments last week from Conor Coady, the England defender, who said he and his team-mates would have a conversation about how to highlight issues in Qatar once they had qualified for the World Cup – which they confirmed with a 10-0 rout of San Marino on Monday.

Qatar’s treatment of migrant workers has been in the spotlight since the country was awarded the right to host the 2022 finals back in 2010.

Legislation has been passed to tackle the ‘kafala’ system, which binds foreign workers to their employers, restricts their ability to change jobs and prevents many from leaving the country without their employers’ permission.

However, Amnesty’s newly-released ‘Qatar Reality Check 2021’ report has found it is “business as usual” in many respects.

By law, most migrant workers no longer need a ‘no objection certificate’ (NOC) from an employer allowing them to leave the country or change jobs without the employer’s consent. However, Amnesty said in practice a ‘de facto’ NOC process has emerged, making it difficult or in some cases impossible for a migrant worker to sever ties with an employer.

Man City Wanted Romelu Lukaku Before Chelsea Return – Agents Say

3 weeks ago

October 29, 2021

Romelu Lukaku’s agent has suggested Manchester City were interested in signing the striker before he eventually secured a return to Chelsea.

The striker made his return to Stamford Bridge during the summer after making a £98million switch from Inter Milan, having spent two years in Italy.

According to his agent though, he could have ended up signing for Pep Guardiola’s side 12 months previously.

Federico Pastorello has told the Telegraph that City held a “very concrete” interest in the former Manchester United forward as they began their search for a replacement for Sergio Aguero, who was beginning the final year of his contract at the time.

In the end, though, nothing materialised of the interest, with City turning their attentions elsewhere this year.

“I think I can say without disappointing anybody that Manchester City came in the year before,” Pastorello said.

“During the pandemic, it was very complicated because of trying to fly to places to meet people. It started very concrete and very serious, but eventually, they changed their idea or they were not ready to make it happen.

“Honestly, it was very difficult after the first year – it was almost impossible. He hadn’t won the league with Inter and he wanted to do that, and it would have been really impossible. Then they [City] focussed on Harry Kane this summer.”

Lukaku remained at Inter, helping them to the Serie A title earlier this year before making the switch back to Chelsea during the summer.

And despite their interest last year, it seems City weren’t an option this time around as Lukaku set his sights on a return to London.

“This is what I was telling Romelu, that it could be now or never, because probably he was not realising it 100 per cent at first,” Pastorello added.

“I had to tell him to remember that sometimes there are trains and when they pass, they don’t come back.

Because of the situation, because of the market and because there were not many possibilities, this was Romelu’s train.

“We had the opportunity to be in the right place at the right moment and I told him that if he wanted to come back, he needed to take it now.

Shakur Stevenson Bangs Jamel Herring in World Super-Featherweight Title Fight

4 weeks ago

October 24, 2021

Shakur Stevenson delivered a spiteful display to overwhelm and stop Jamel Herring in the 10th round of their WBO super-featherweight championship fight in Atlanta on Saturday.

Stevenson announced himself as a real star of American boxing with the best performance of his career so far to become an unbeaten two-weight world champion at the age of 24.

He was vicious with his combination punching to force the stoppage having dominated from the opening bell against Herring, in what had become a fight with personal ramifications.

Stevenson had recently been a part of Herring’s gym with trainer Brian McIntyre – but they had no answer to the young challenger’s fast hands.

As early as the second round, Stevenson was hurting Herring and forcing him backwards predominantly with a jab.

In the third, he mixed in clubbing hooks which battered Herring from side to side.

Herring, the former US Marine who sent Carl Frampton into retirement earlier this year, was having next to no success at all against his quicker, more powerful rival.

Stevenson stung him with a succession of left hooks in the fifth, then buckled his legs with a right hook in the sixth.

By the ninth, Stevenson was teeing off at will with four and five punches at a time, and Herring had visible damage above his eyes.

The ringside doctor checked a cut on Herring’s face at the start of the 10th round but let him continue.

Stevenson began stalking him and a succession of pinpoint left hands forced the referee to step in to end the fight.

The Olympic silver medallist has now won his biggest pro fight against his most difficult opponent, and has extended his unbeaten record to 17-0 after adding the WBO super-featherweight belt to his résumé.

Boxing schedule

October 31 – Top Rank in New York
Jose Zepeda vs Josue Vargas

November 6 – Top Rank in Las Vegas
Mikaela Mayer vs Maiva Hamadouche – IBF and WBO super-featherweight titles

November 6 – BOXXER in Liverpool
Super-lightweight tournament

November 20 – BOXXER in London
Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola
Caroline Dubois professional debut

November 20 – Top Rank in Las Vegas
Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter – WBO welterweight title

December 11 – BOXXER in Birmingham
Savannah Marshall
Claressa Shields

December 11 – Top Rank in Las Vegas
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey

December 17 – Top Rank in Montreal
Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne – IBF and WBC light-heavyweight titles

February 26 – Top Rank in Glasgow
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall – undisputed super-lightweight title

Rayon Sports FC Signs Brazilian Forward 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐚 𝐒𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐬

1 month ago

October 16, 2021

News reaching Taarifa Sports Desk indicates that Brazilian forward 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐚 𝐒𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐬 has signed a 2-year deal with Rwanda’s Rayon Sports FC.

“𝐇𝐞’𝐬 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐠𝐨𝐚𝐥𝐬! We’re delighted to announce the signing of Brazilian forward 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐚 𝐒𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐬 on a two-year deal. Let’s welcome him!!!,” the club said via its official twitter handle late on Saturday.

