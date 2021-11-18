Sports
Denmark Jersey to Carry Human Rights Message
Denmark will wear messages in support of human rights on their training kit during the World Cup in Qatar next year. Denmark will be one of 32 teams at the Qatar World Cup next year.
The move comes amid continued criticism of FIFA’s decision to award hosting rights to Qatar, which was accused by Amnesty this month of failing to implement its own laws aimed at improving conditions for migrant workers.
The Danish FA (DBU) says it will also limit the number of trips to Qatar by staff and players ahead of the tournament, which begins in November 2022.
“DBU has long been strongly critical of the World Cup in Qatar, but now we are intensifying our efforts and critical dialogue further, so that we take advantage of the fact that we are qualified to work for more change in the country,” SAID Jacob Jensen, the DBU’s managing director.
The DBU added it would continuously conduct due diligence on its choice of hotel and other services in Qatar to ensure workers’ rights are respected.
Denmark – who reached the Euro 2020 semi-finals this summer – qualified for the World Cup after topping European qualification Group F.
The DBU’s announcement follows comments last week from Conor Coady, the England defender, who said he and his team-mates would have a conversation about how to highlight issues in Qatar once they had qualified for the World Cup – which they confirmed with a 10-0 rout of San Marino on Monday.
Qatar’s treatment of migrant workers has been in the spotlight since the country was awarded the right to host the 2022 finals back in 2010.
Legislation has been passed to tackle the ‘kafala’ system, which binds foreign workers to their employers, restricts their ability to change jobs and prevents many from leaving the country without their employers’ permission.
However, Amnesty’s newly-released ‘Qatar Reality Check 2021’ report has found it is “business as usual” in many respects.
By law, most migrant workers no longer need a ‘no objection certificate’ (NOC) from an employer allowing them to leave the country or change jobs without the employer’s consent. However, Amnesty said in practice a ‘de facto’ NOC process has emerged, making it difficult or in some cases impossible for a migrant worker to sever ties with an employer.
Sports
Man City Wanted Romelu Lukaku Before Chelsea Return – Agents Say
Romelu Lukaku’s agent has suggested Manchester City were interested in signing the striker before he eventually secured a return to Chelsea.
The striker made his return to Stamford Bridge during the summer after making a £98million switch from Inter Milan, having spent two years in Italy.
According to his agent though, he could have ended up signing for Pep Guardiola’s side 12 months previously.
Federico Pastorello has told the Telegraph that City held a “very concrete” interest in the former Manchester United forward as they began their search for a replacement for Sergio Aguero, who was beginning the final year of his contract at the time.
In the end, though, nothing materialised of the interest, with City turning their attentions elsewhere this year.
“I think I can say without disappointing anybody that Manchester City came in the year before,” Pastorello said.
“During the pandemic, it was very complicated because of trying to fly to places to meet people. It started very concrete and very serious, but eventually, they changed their idea or they were not ready to make it happen.
“Honestly, it was very difficult after the first year – it was almost impossible. He hadn’t won the league with Inter and he wanted to do that, and it would have been really impossible. Then they [City] focussed on Harry Kane this summer.”
Lukaku remained at Inter, helping them to the Serie A title earlier this year before making the switch back to Chelsea during the summer.
And despite their interest last year, it seems City weren’t an option this time around as Lukaku set his sights on a return to London.
“This is what I was telling Romelu, that it could be now or never, because probably he was not realising it 100 per cent at first,” Pastorello added.
“I had to tell him to remember that sometimes there are trains and when they pass, they don’t come back.
Because of the situation, because of the market and because there were not many possibilities, this was Romelu’s train.
“We had the opportunity to be in the right place at the right moment and I told him that if he wanted to come back, he needed to take it now.
Sports
Shakur Stevenson Bangs Jamel Herring in World Super-Featherweight Title Fight
Shakur Stevenson delivered a spiteful display to overwhelm and stop Jamel Herring in the 10th round of their WBO super-featherweight championship fight in Atlanta on Saturday.
Stevenson announced himself as a real star of American boxing with the best performance of his career so far to become an unbeaten two-weight world champion at the age of 24.
He was vicious with his combination punching to force the stoppage having dominated from the opening bell against Herring, in what had become a fight with personal ramifications.
Stevenson had recently been a part of Herring’s gym with trainer Brian McIntyre – but they had no answer to the young challenger’s fast hands.
As early as the second round, Stevenson was hurting Herring and forcing him backwards predominantly with a jab.
In the third, he mixed in clubbing hooks which battered Herring from side to side.
Herring, the former US Marine who sent Carl Frampton into retirement earlier this year, was having next to no success at all against his quicker, more powerful rival.
Sports
Rayon Sports FC Signs Brazilian Forward 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐚 𝐒𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐬
News reaching Taarifa Sports Desk indicates that Brazilian forward 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐚 𝐒𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐬 has signed a 2-year deal with Rwanda’s Rayon Sports FC.
“𝐇𝐞’𝐬 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐠𝐨𝐚𝐥𝐬! We’re delighted to announce the signing of Brazilian forward 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐚 𝐒𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐬 on a two-year deal. Let’s welcome him!!!,” the club said via its official twitter handle late on Saturday.
Denmark Jersey to Carry Human Rights Message
AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 Antibody Cocktail 80% Effective
Can Burundi Torch Of Peace Bring Peace?
Kampala Attacked Again
President Tshisekedi Appoints ex-rebel to Disarm Rebels
Pfizer Covid Pill To Be Available in Poor Countries
Tanzania Attracts Most FDI’s Compared To EAC Member States
Moçambique Creates Special Force To Replace Foreign Troops
Rwanda Launches Fight Against Water Weeds
Coca-Cola Hires British, Japanese Firms To Execute Its New Marketing Model
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Find us on Twitter
@taarifarwanda
Trending
-
Business2 days ago
20 Kenyan Firms Blacklisted By AfDB, World Bank
-
Entertainment5 days ago
UGHE Hamwe Fest2021: Extraordinary Performances Depict Hard Times During Pandemic
-
Business3 hours ago
Tanzania Attracts Most FDI’s Compared To EAC Member States
-
CORONA VIRUS1 day ago
Pfizer Covid Pill To Be Available in Poor Countries
-
East-Africa2 days ago
Another Bomb Explodes In Kampala
-
Cabo Delgado1 day ago
Moçambique Creates Special Force To Replace Foreign Troops
-
Environment3 hours ago
Rwanda Launches Fight Against Water Weeds
-
Business2 days ago
Coca-Cola Hires British, Japanese Firms To Execute Its New Marketing Model