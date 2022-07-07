The UK government is entangled in a political quagmire which has forced Prime Minister Boris Johnson to quit office later today.

A spokeswoman said: ‘The Prime Minister will make a statement to the country today.’

Mr Johnson has had a tumultuous 24 hours with 57 MPs and ministers resigning from their posts – finally forcing him out of his position as Prime Minister.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced their resignations on Tuesday night, with their departures triggered walkouts by more junior members of the Government, with ministers Will Quince and Robin Walker the latest to quit today.

Mr Johnson’s time in Number 10 has finally come to an end.

Who could replace Boris Johnson as PM prepares to resign?

Boris Johnson’s would-be successors are bracing for battle amid claims the PM will quit this morning.

It’s understood Mr Johnson will step down after facing one of the biggest rebellions in British political history.

A race to replace him as Tory leader and British prime minister will now begin.

Attorney General Suella Braverman became the first Conservative to announce her leadership bid today.

However, big Conservative hitters like Rishi Sunak, Nadhim Zahawi, Liz Truss, Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt are all expected to put themselves forward too.