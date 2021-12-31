Death Toll Over Poisonous Local Brews Doubles

Eight people have so far died after consuming local brews called Umuneza and Tuzane.

Four people died last week.

The brews have been banned by Rwanda’s Drug Food Authority from the market.

When the first incidents occured on December 27, Regis Mudaheranwa, Gasabo District Deputy Executive administrator confirmed that the four men passed away due to local brew called Umuneza and Tuzane but did not give full information on the results.

Following the reports of deaths on Christmas, ‘Umuneza and Tuzane’ brands were immediately banned for market supply and consumption by the Rwanda Drug Authority (FDA.

Sources say that those who died had been drinking the alcohol a day before Christmas.

Faustin Machara, a doctor at Rwanda Biomedical Center said the victims were affected because the brewers did not have enough knowledge on guidelines.

“It is possible that when the brewers do not have enough knowledge on mixing the ingredients can produce a half-distilled alcohol which is dangerous to the consumers. When the processed products are not processed well it can sometimes end up becoming poisonous,” he explains.

FDA is conducting a thorough inspection alongside laboratory findings so as to trace the cause of consequences that consumers had, the FDA had banned the sell, supply and consumption of alcohol Banana based beverages.