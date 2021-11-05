Tech
Cybersecurity Expert Explains How to Foil Attacks
When you receive an email and your instinct tells you that there is something wrong or suspicious in the email, the stop and investigate,says Rick Wash an Associate Professor of Information Science and Cybersecurity, Michigan State University.
In earlier research, I found that when cybersecurity experts received a phishing email message, they, like most people, assumed the email was real.
They initially took everything in the email at face value. They tried to figure out what the email was asking them to do, and how it related to things in their life.
As they read, they noticed small things that seemed off, or different from what would typically be in similar email messages.
They noticed things like typos in a professional email, or the lack of typos from a busy executive. They noticed things like a bank providing account information in an email message instead of the standard notification that the recipient had a message waiting for them in the bank’s secure messaging system. They also noticed things like someone uncharacteristically emailing them without mentioning it in person first.
But noticing these signs isn’t enough to figure out the email is a fraud. Instead, the experts just became uncomfortable with the email message.
It wasn’t until they saw something in the message that reminded them of phishing that they became suspicious. They would see an anomaly like a link that the email was trying to get them to click. In their minds, these are commonly associated with phishing emails.
Combined with the uncomfortable feeling about the email message, this reminder prompted the experts to recognize that phishing might explain the weird things they noticed. They became suspicious of the message and investigated to figure out if it was a fraud.
Good instincts
If that’s how experts do it, then what do regular people do? When I interviewed people without computer security experience, I found a similar process. Most people noticed things that seemed off, became uncomfortable with the email, remembered about phishing and investigated.
My research found that people are good at the first two steps: noticing things in the email that seem weird, and becoming uncomfortable. Almost everyone I talked to noticed multiple problems when they saw a fake email, and told me about feeling uncomfortable with the message.
And if people thought about phishing, they were also good at investigating. Instead of looking at technical details, though, most people either contacted the sender or asked others for help. But they were still able to correctly figure out whether an email message was a phishing attack.
Phishing stories
Most phishing training teaches people to look for problems in email. But for most people, the hard part about phishing isn’t noticing the weird things in an email message. People often deal with weird but real emails.
Many messages feel a little bit off. Sometimes your boss is having a bad day, or the bank changes its polices. No email message is perfect, and people are often attuned to that.
The challenge for most people was remembering that phishing exists, and recognizing that phishing might explain those weird things. Without that awareness of phishing, the weirdness in phishing messages can be lost in everyday email weirdness.
Most people I interviewed know about phishing in general. But the people who were good at noticing phishing messages reported stories about specific phishing incidents they had heard about. They told me about a time when someone at their organization fell for a phishing email, or about a news story of an incident like the one at MacEwan University.
Familiarity with specific phishing incidents helps people remember phishing generally and recognize that it might explain the weird things they notice in an email. These stories are key to people going from “something’s fishy” to “is this phishing?”
Tech
Iranian Hackers Attack Israeli Homosexuality Dating Site
Israeli homosexuals are extremely worried following a hacking incident that has exposed their data.
According to details, the hacker group “Black Shadow” wants to publish user data if it does not receive a million dollars. The site operator suspects Iranian hackers behind the attack.
These hackers have threatened to publish data from the Israeli LGBTQ dating site Atraf.
“We are dealing with an Iranian cyber terrorist incident,” reads in part a statement by the site operator.
A message from the hacker group Black Shadow via the Telegram messenger service, one million users are affected.
“If we have a million dollars in our pockets in the next 48 hours, we will not divulge this information and we will not sell it to anyone,” it said.
Cyber expert Keren Elazari from Tel Aviv University told media that she assumed an Iranian background to the cyber attack. Most of the hacks are not about blackmail: “It’s about exposing Israeli companies and Israeli citizens.”
In addition to Atraf, other Israeli companies were also affected by the hacking attack, including two public transport companies, according to media reports.
The hackers have already published sensitive data. Homosexual users of Atraf expressed concern that they could be unintentionally outed. Several people in the network also reported about their HIV infection.
On Sunday, Iran blamed Israel and the United States for a cyber attack on the nationwide gas station network.
“The investigations are still ongoing, but we believe that the Americans and the Israelis are definitely behind it,” said the Iranian head of the cyber security department, according to media reports.
The cyber attack on the payment system of the petrol stations caused long lines and chaos in the capital Tehran and other cities on Tuesday.
Tech
Troubled Facebook Changes Name to Meta
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday that Facebook will change its corporate name to Meta but the social networking app Facebook will keep its name.
A rebranding could be part of an effort to overhaul Facebook’s reputation and turn the page following a series of PR nightmares, including misinformation on its platforms, content moderation failures and revelations about the negative effect its products have on some users’ mental health.
The name change is to bring the company’s “apps and technologies under one new company brand”, facebook said in a statement.
Since Facebook launched in 2004, the company has purchased social media apps Instagram and WhatsApp.
It has also invested in other technologies including digital wallet Novi, video-calling device Portal and virtual reality system Oculus.
A big part of the rebrand is also to focus Meta on bringing the “metaverse” to life.
But sceptics have suggested this is just an attempt to move attention away from the so-called Facebook papers.
The documents, leaked by a former Facebook employee, revealed how Facebook ignored or downplayed internal warnings about the negative and often harmful consequences its social network algorithms created or magnified across the world.
Politics
What Does ‘Father of the Nation’ Mean Under Republican State?
In simplified and user-friendly terms, the analogy father-of-the-nation is used to refer to a person considered the driving force behind the establishment of a country, state, or nation.
For other and most common situations, father-of-the-nation is the architect of independence – all these are the explanations one may quickly find through google.
In neighbouring Burundi which became a republic after claiming independence on 1 July 1962, there is a very tense debate on whether the President should be confered upon this honorific title of Father-of-the-nation.
In his perspective, Guibert Mbonimpa, the Editorial secretary and political analyst at Groupe de Presse Iwacu, argues that in his country Burundi, the title of Father-of-the-nation is only reserved for the King and not the President who presides over a Republic state.
Referring to his article titled; “Father of the Nation”, The Republican imposture”, Mbonimpa arguments trigger tense debate.
“The beginning of wisdom is to call things by their real names,” said Confucius-a Chinese philosopher and politician.
“Regarding the fight against the Covid-19, the novelty is that there are vaccines that will reach us soon. We are therefore telling the population that we are acting in accordance with the objective set by the Father of the Nation,” announced the Minister of Public Health and the Fight against AIDS, during a press conference he held on October 12.
Another occurrence of this word fraud. After the magistrates have received a volley of green wood, the title of “Father of the Nation” is summoned to dispel any doubt about the benevolent intentions of the tenant of Ntare House.
“As a true Father of the Nation and Supreme Magistrate, he never ceases to reiterate his desire to battle against any form of injustice so that each citizen can fully enjoy their rights,” we can read in the press release of September 15 signed by Evelyne Butoyi, spokesperson for the President of the Republic.
In the political system in force in Burundi, the President of the Republic is elected by direct universal suffrage.
A majority of citizens delegate to him the supreme task of coordinating the management of his country during a mandate of 7 years. A service for which the first of the citizens receives a comfortable salary, honours and privileges.
The designation of “Father of the Nation” (Sebarundi in the national language) assumes that the person of the head of state is not the subject of a choice.
Therefore, the “Father of the Nation” is none other than the Mwami (king of Burundi). He was born Mwami and was only designated as such by a small, authorized group, Abanyamabanga (special advisers).
The political storytelling of Reta Mvyeyi, Reta Nkozi (the responsible and laborious state) is an institutional transposition of this republican imposture which turns a blind eye to the eagle’s talons around power. By treating adults like children, they end up behaving like children.
These new concepts of governance Reta mvyeyi, Reta nkozi, are, moreover, a screen against any form of dissent. Apart from a renegade, a traitor, one does not oppose the father guided by the sole common interest of “his children”.
We are adding our stone to the edifice. As part of a workshop with several political parties, Friday August 20, the Minister of the Interior, Community Development and Public Security invited political parties, including opposition, to contribute in the implementation of a national development strategy PND 2018-2027.
This new step taken in paternalism, mother of infantilism, perpetuates this mentality of assisted people.
President Ndayishimiye comes to practice micro-management – relayed on social networks for an amplifying effect – inappropriate for the governance of a state: he punishes, he moralizes and he forgives… like a true father.
Will the Burundians be reduced to just saying “thank you father”?
Republic of Uganda
In 2017, President Yoweri Museveni the ninth and current President of Uganda since 1986 told a big gathering that nobody hired him to manage Uganda and therefore nobody should pressure him over anything.
“I’m not working for other people, I’m working for my grandchildren, for my children,” said President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.
Museveni, one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders has been in power for over three decades. He was addressing party faithful on the occasion of the 31st anniversary of his coming to power.
‘‘I hear some people saying that I am their servant, I am not a servant of anybody. I am a freedom fighter, that is what I do. I don’t do it because I am your servant, I’m not your servant. I am just a freedom fighter, I am fighting for myself or my beliefs. That’s how I come in, I’m not an employee,” a seemingly stressed Museveni said then.
‘‘If anybody thinks he gave me a job, he is deceiving himself. I am just a freedom fighter whom you thought could help you also,” he stated.
Museveni indeed didn’t not joke about his words, he recently appointed his son Major-General Muhoozi Kainerugaba to commander of the UPDF land forces.
The son has also previously held bigger slots including the position of Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Operations.
His wife, The First Lady Janet Museveni also serves as Minister of Education since her husband started his fifth term in office in 2016. She has also held bigger portfolios in Museveni’s government.
Despite Museveni rejecting the servant of the people suit, Ugandans refer to him as father of the nation.
