Cuban Frank Sanchez Could Become Heavyweight Champion

Cuban boxer, Frank Sanchez is on an extraordinary rise towards a world title shot and is feared to claim a heavyweight title should he get a chance for a fight.

His manager Mike Borao says the Cuban contender is on a collision course with Tyson Fury.

Tyson Fury’s first defeat would be inflicted by Frank Sanchez, who has made an ‘extraordinary rise’ towards a world title shot.

“The day Frank Sanchez gets the opportunity and fights for a world title is the day he becomes heavyweight champion,” Borao says.

Sanchez is within striking distance of WBC champion Fury, having propelled himself up to No 6 in the WBC rankings with 19 victories, including 14 wins in the first two years of his pro career.

Details indicate that the 29-year-old trains alongside Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in Eddy Reynoso’s gym and can take another step towards a world title fight when he returns against Carlos Negron in Florida on New Year’s Day.

According to Borao, “Frank Sanchez is one of the most active high-profile fighters today.”

“Frank was the co-main event for Fury vs Wilder III, he has featured on Canelo’s pay-per-view fights, and he is now co-main event for the Charles Martin vs Luis Ortiz pay-per-view fight.

Fury wants his next fight to be scheduled in early 2022, but the WBC has still not announced Dillian Whyte as his mandatory challenger, leaving him without a confirmed opponent for a swift return.