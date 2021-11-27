Sports
Cuban Frank Sanchez Could Become Heavyweight Champion
Cuban boxer, Frank Sanchez is on an extraordinary rise towards a world title shot and is feared to claim a heavyweight title should he get a chance for a fight.
His manager Mike Borao says the Cuban contender is on a collision course with Tyson Fury.
Tyson Fury’s first defeat would be inflicted by Frank Sanchez, who has made an ‘extraordinary rise’ towards a world title shot.
“The day Frank Sanchez gets the opportunity and fights for a world title is the day he becomes heavyweight champion,” Borao says.
Sanchez is within striking distance of WBC champion Fury, having propelled himself up to No 6 in the WBC rankings with 19 victories, including 14 wins in the first two years of his pro career.
Details indicate that the 29-year-old trains alongside Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in Eddy Reynoso’s gym and can take another step towards a world title fight when he returns against Carlos Negron in Florida on New Year’s Day.
According to Borao, “Frank Sanchez is one of the most active high-profile fighters today.”
“Frank was the co-main event for Fury vs Wilder III, he has featured on Canelo’s pay-per-view fights, and he is now co-main event for the Charles Martin vs Luis Ortiz pay-per-view fight.
Fury wants his next fight to be scheduled in early 2022, but the WBC has still not announced Dillian Whyte as his mandatory challenger, leaving him without a confirmed opponent for a swift return.
Man-U Sacks Solskjaer After Failing To Win Trophy
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is out of Manchester United. The club has fired him after failing to win a trophy in nearly three years as manager.
“Manchester United announces that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as manager,”club statement said.
Michael Carrick has been placed in temporal charge of the club as it seeks to make an interim appointment until the end of the season.
Solskjaer the Norwegian professional football manager and former player leaves after overseeing five defeats in their last seven Premier League matches.
Manchester United is currently 12 points behind leaders Chelsea in the Premier League.
Solskjaer returned to the club initially as caretaker manager after the dismissal of Jose Mourinho in December 2018. The Norwegian departs Manchester United with an inferior win percentage to that of Jose Mourinho, the man he replaced.
Saturday’s defeat to Watford was Solskjaer’s 168th game in charge of the club. In total, he won 91 of them, drawing 37 and losing 40.
Of Manchester United’s four permanent managers since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure from the club, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho as well as Solskjaer, the Norwegian’s overall win rate of 54 per cent puts him second.
Denmark Jersey to Carry Human Rights Message
Denmark will wear messages in support of human rights on their training kit during the World Cup in Qatar next year. Denmark will be one of 32 teams at the Qatar World Cup next year.
The move comes amid continued criticism of FIFA’s decision to award hosting rights to Qatar, which was accused by Amnesty this month of failing to implement its own laws aimed at improving conditions for migrant workers.
The Danish FA (DBU) says it will also limit the number of trips to Qatar by staff and players ahead of the tournament, which begins in November 2022.
“DBU has long been strongly critical of the World Cup in Qatar, but now we are intensifying our efforts and critical dialogue further, so that we take advantage of the fact that we are qualified to work for more change in the country,” SAID Jacob Jensen, the DBU’s managing director.
The DBU added it would continuously conduct due diligence on its choice of hotel and other services in Qatar to ensure workers’ rights are respected.
Denmark – who reached the Euro 2020 semi-finals this summer – qualified for the World Cup after topping European qualification Group F.
The DBU’s announcement follows comments last week from Conor Coady, the England defender, who said he and his team-mates would have a conversation about how to highlight issues in Qatar once they had qualified for the World Cup – which they confirmed with a 10-0 rout of San Marino on Monday.
Qatar’s treatment of migrant workers has been in the spotlight since the country was awarded the right to host the 2022 finals back in 2010.
Legislation has been passed to tackle the ‘kafala’ system, which binds foreign workers to their employers, restricts their ability to change jobs and prevents many from leaving the country without their employers’ permission.
However, Amnesty’s newly-released ‘Qatar Reality Check 2021’ report has found it is “business as usual” in many respects.
By law, most migrant workers no longer need a ‘no objection certificate’ (NOC) from an employer allowing them to leave the country or change jobs without the employer’s consent. However, Amnesty said in practice a ‘de facto’ NOC process has emerged, making it difficult or in some cases impossible for a migrant worker to sever ties with an employer.
Man City Wanted Romelu Lukaku Before Chelsea Return – Agents Say
Romelu Lukaku’s agent has suggested Manchester City were interested in signing the striker before he eventually secured a return to Chelsea.
The striker made his return to Stamford Bridge during the summer after making a £98million switch from Inter Milan, having spent two years in Italy.
According to his agent though, he could have ended up signing for Pep Guardiola’s side 12 months previously.
Federico Pastorello has told the Telegraph that City held a “very concrete” interest in the former Manchester United forward as they began their search for a replacement for Sergio Aguero, who was beginning the final year of his contract at the time.
In the end, though, nothing materialised of the interest, with City turning their attentions elsewhere this year.
“I think I can say without disappointing anybody that Manchester City came in the year before,” Pastorello said.
“During the pandemic, it was very complicated because of trying to fly to places to meet people. It started very concrete and very serious, but eventually, they changed their idea or they were not ready to make it happen.
“Honestly, it was very difficult after the first year – it was almost impossible. He hadn’t won the league with Inter and he wanted to do that, and it would have been really impossible. Then they [City] focussed on Harry Kane this summer.”
Lukaku remained at Inter, helping them to the Serie A title earlier this year before making the switch back to Chelsea during the summer.
And despite their interest last year, it seems City weren’t an option this time around as Lukaku set his sights on a return to London.
“This is what I was telling Romelu, that it could be now or never, because probably he was not realising it 100 per cent at first,” Pastorello added.
“I had to tell him to remember that sometimes there are trains and when they pass, they don’t come back.
Because of the situation, because of the market and because there were not many possibilities, this was Romelu’s train.
“We had the opportunity to be in the right place at the right moment and I told him that if he wanted to come back, he needed to take it now.

