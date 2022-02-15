Opinions
Crossings: President Kagame The African
I received the pleasant news from the granting of Rwandan nationality to my friend Yann Gwet five years after he moved to Kigali. Yann is a Cameroonian member of the new African intellectual avant-garde.
Graduate of Sciences-Po Paris, he is essayist and author of many forums on the continent’s contemporary issues.
Skeptic like me about the new lenient speeches on emergence, the Startup nation and Afro-optimism, Yann Gwet is used to soaking his pen in the blood and sweat of the oppressed to disturb the ruling elites, denounce their Turpitudes and jostling their certainties.
In his first try, you said back? (African presence, 2019), he tells his experience as an ambitious young entrepreneur in Cameroon to invest in agriculture.
He faced all the symbolic elements of the state deliquescence of Cameroon. The book is a trial in good standing of the ruling elites of a kneel country that he finally decides to leave to settle in Kigali.
Yann Gwet is one of the African elites who admire President Paul Kagame and see him a leader able to forge a new destiny for the continent.
It is interesting to observe that Yann did not decide to be French, “to secure himself” despite his passage to Saint-Guillaume Street and the promising career who was waiting for it.
This is not the case with many young Africans with vigorous Afro speeches but anxious to ensure their backs with the famous “good passport”.
Yann chose to be Rwandan. And that was a lot of the trajectory of this country that everything promised to switch into hell after the 1994 tragedy, which saw one million people die in three months under the indifferent eye of the international community.
But I recognize in Kagame a leader maker of miracles, who confers a dignity and pride to his fellow citizens.
Its greatest miracle is that in less than thirty years, it has erected a state and a nation to the point that young people like Yann Gwet choose to join the Rwandan national community to trace a personal destiny and perhaps political.
Kagame is the first VRP of his country, to which he confers a soft power whose economic, diplomatic and political benefits will be consistent.
Which of our heads of state makes you want young people from the mainland to take his passport, want to feel at home in his country?
Who inspired by Paul Biya, Idriss Déby, Denis Sassou-Nguesso, dreams of becoming Cameroonian, Chadian or Congolese?
On the contrary, by their cars, they relax their ridiculous countries and are moving possible newcomers. We live a resurgence in the West of sad passions on identity withdrawal background.
The populists defend a restrictive idea of nationality and tend more to exclude than aggregate inside the nation to “mix”, according to the formula of Jean-Pierre Chez.
Rwanda is honored by welcoming a critical thinker in his community, who can disturb and tickle consciences. It is his role as intellectual, passer and agitator of ideas.
The immense Italian writer, Claudio Magris, considers that “singular identity does not exist; We should always talk about it in the plural, “to have crop and sensitivities interact in order to produce common.
It is this constant hypothesis of hybridity that is admirable in these times of nationalist folds and rejection of the other as responsible for our collective bankruptcy.
Faced with the temptation of identity purity, it is necessary to think of the nation not as an ethnic imperative but as a civic-political construction that aggregates people from various horizons to a common design. Promote this civic nation is going with the time of the world and allow human branching.
The naturalization of Yann Gwet gives the idea of this idea of realistic pan-Africanism, which slice with the fascinating intises of activists or the speeches rivers of autocrats on African unity.
Unlike popular ideas, 80% of migration occurs within the African continent. Africans coexist, trading, get married and mix.
It is this political expression by the low that is undoubtedly the engine of the pan-African project whose initiative by the high stagnates since 1963.
Adapted from lequotidien in Senegal
https://lequotidien.sn/traverse-kagame-lafricain/
Joint platform of President Macky Sall and President of European Council Charles Michel
The Heads of State or Government of the African Union and the European Union will meet for a summit in Brussels on February 17 and 18.
The last AU-EU summit was held more than four years ago, in November 2017, in Abidjan.
The pandemic is obviously one of the reasons for the time that has passed since we last met. Its occurrence further reinforces the exceptional dimension that we, on both sides, want to give to this summit.
The objective is nothing less than to establish together the bases of a renewed partnership between our two continents, a new impetus the idea of which has been in the making for some time now.
Growth, shared prosperity and stability are the main objectives of this partnership. Our summit will be based on two founding principles.
Respect and values
Our two continents and their peoples share geographic proximity, languages and human and economic ties. The peace and security of our two continents are interdependent.
This is why the first founding principle must be respect. The future asks us to accept and respect our differences.
The second founding principle is the rights and values of dignity, freedom and solidarity, exercised within the framework of the rule of law and good governance. On this common ground, we can learn from each other every day.
Finally, our project is based on common interests. A prosperous, stable, secure and sustainable Africa, in full possession of its means to face all the challenges of the future is at the heart of this.
A partnership for prosperity
A partnership postulates exchange and sharing. Each of our two continents has gigantic possibilities to benefit from this common project.
The EU will bring public and private investment capacities, as well as know-how in green infrastructure and technologies, which are essential for our common fight against climate change and the transformation of African economies.
Africa has significant natural resources, a young and dynamic population just waiting to be mobilised, and impressive capacities for innovation and inventiveness.
It also needs better access to resources, including through the reallocation of special drawing rights on a voluntary basis, to finance its enormous economic and social development needs.
In the same spirit, an initiative for debt relief for poor countries is desirable to support the resilience and recovery efforts of African countries.
We are also calling for a fair and equitable energy transition taking into account the specific needs of Africa, in particular for its industrialization and universal access to electricity. We recall that more than 600 million Africans still have no access to electricity.
A partnership for stability
Our strengthened partnership will also put peace and security at the heart of its priorities. Threats are increasingly transnational and increasingly complex. We all face them, whatever their forms, including cyber attacks and hybrid attacks.
These common threats call on us to continue to face them together, including in Africa, particularly in the fight against terrorism.
We must continue the reflection together, under the aegis of the African Union and the European Union, for better coordination of our efforts in this united fight against a common enemy.
Facing this major challenge requires starting from the root causes, instability and radicalization, to go all the way to the lasting resolution of crises and the construction of a real and lasting peace.
The test of the pandemic
The pandemic has highlighted our common vulnerabilities, our interdependence and therefore the need to act together and in a concerted manner to deal with it and better prepare ourselves for possible health crises in the future. The fight against COVID-19 remains an immediate priority.
Europe has been involved from the start in organizing and financing international solidarity in the field of vaccines, in particular through the COVAX initiative.
The EU and its Member States have so far donated nearly 400 million doses worldwide, more than 85% of them via COVAX.
With almost 130 million doses delivered to Africa, the EU is one of the biggest donors on the continent.
The EU is also increasing its support for the administration of the doses, because with the increase in supply, the biggest challenge will be the implementation of the vaccine plans.
Beyond the solidarity relating to the donation of vaccines, the challenge that we must take up together is also that of the production of vaccines and other medical and pharmaceutical products in Africa to meet the essential needs.
The key is to adopt a concrete approach: identify the obstacles, obstacles to deliveries, storage and administration of doses, and remedy them; as well as, of course, accelerating the establishment of local vaccine production capacities in Africa, by Africa and for Africa.
Finally, we are convinced that international solidarity in the area of pandemics and major health crises must be organized in a global, multi-sectoral and inclusive manner.
We have launched and actively promoted the idea of an international pandemic treaty. These joint efforts by Europeans and Africans culminated in the recent decision of the World Health Assembly to open negotiations on this draft treaty, which is scheduled to be concluded in March 2024.
A bow of peace
We see the risks of confrontation between blocs growing in our world. Faced with this worrying trend, we are convinced that Africa and Europe can work together to bring about a better and safer world for all, by favoring dialogue and cooperation in mutual respect.
It is in this spirit and with these objectives that we, Africans and Europeans, are preparing to roll up our sleeves to work towards an exciting common future.
The President of the Republic of Senegal, Macky Sall
The President of the European Council, Charles Michel
Is Zambia a Democracy or A Dictatorship?
There is a lot to be happy about, and be proud of, about being Zambian. We Zambians, of all ages, genders and social classes, are a very happy people, in spite of our near Afghanistan general humanitarian levels of poverty and suffering.
In so many ways, in fact, we are worse off than Afghanistan – we have not gone through the horrible wars Afghanistan has endured! And yet, we are a happy people, always polite, very respectful, joking, laughing and going about our business of preventing death as if this is all there is to life. Many of us, young and old alike, enjoy alcohol, and are incapable of sleep without it.
We love our country, and its people. We love ourselves so much that we did not like the hatred and insults that our celebrated Zambian football referee (best not to name him, you know him!) who made history at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations suffered! Most of us have offered defensive explanations for his unbelievable performance.
Generally, we are a very respectful people. We talk a lot, most of us. Among friends and family, we argue,quarrel and insult each other quite often, so often in fact, that our hopeless politicians now think they too must insult each other, to win popularity. But we do not like violence. We hate and fear war. Most of us love boxing though.
We love good gossip. We love good jokes. We enjoy poking fun at everything, including our poverty, death and funerals. We are not clowns; we just love laughter, jokes and gossip. Laughter is the popular medicine we use to protect us from our pandemic of economic and social suffering, and their stressful maddening consequences.
With mass unemployment, millions of us have all the time in the world to gossip, poke fun at ourselves and others, quarrel and insult each other and laugh to conceal the pain of the indignity of life without a job, without work, lives wasted doing nothing but wanting everything, while waiting for death.
Many of us think there is nothing to fight about, and to fight for, apart from hustling to pay rent, buy electricity and water, buy food and occasionally buy some clothes, and somehow put our children in school. We love our beer. Our food is quite basic and predictable, organised around mealie meal and relish.
On occasion we go to any of the many foreign restaurants and takeaways which have mushroomed all over the country after we removed Kaunda from power. Usually, we survive on the food we can get from our markets.
Many of us will not ask questions buying stolen goods cheaply. Lack of work and money bothers all of us, a lot. Many of us buy and sell whatever we can, to survive, and have long given up on getting a decent job.
We hear of military coupes on our continent and thank our stars we have escaped military power grabs, so far. We are, in fact, celebrated globally as a country that changes governments through the ballot.
Apart from one or two incidents which did not amount to much during the Kaunda and Chiluba governments, our soldiers have thankfully stayed in their dilapidated barracks, and avoided straying into politics.
We are very grateful for this, to our armed men and women, and their commanders, in the Zambia Army.
We think, some of us, we are a democracy, even with all our problems. We have a government made up of a judiciary, a parliament and an executive president, and a civil service.
We have local, provincial and national tiers of government all wrapped up in one huge bankrupt Government of the Republic of Zambia. We are not at war.
We have many political parties, so many that in the August 2021 elections we had 16 presidential candidates, even as the top two presidential candidates shared among themselves 98% of the votes and selfishly left only 2% to the rest to smear among themselves. Once again, we escaped a civil war!
Let us say that the good things described above are a rough but quite accurate description of some of our “good national character” – generally full of laughter, happy, peaceful, talkative but not violent, and “democratic” people.
We fear and respect authority. We hate war and violence. We have, in fact, been declared a Christian Nation by our politicians.
It is our “good national character” that worries me. Could it just be possible, that the extreme humanitarian levels of poverty, unemployment, inequalities, corruption and general decay are in fact facilitated by our “good national character”?
58 years after gaining our independence from Britain, we are obviously sinking deeper, every day, into mass poverty, nationwide unemployment and extreme inequalities.
Barely 6 months after our historic August the 12th 2021 elections all signs are there that nothing much will change; signs of our sliding into worse and new forms of corruption, extreme inequalities, mass poverty and countrywide unemployment are there for all to see, notwithstanding the cosmetic improvements the UPND government has made so far.
The UPND and Hakainde Hichilema are fast turning out to be no better than all our previous governments; corrupt to the core. What is the problem with us? What are the sources of some of our national inability to overcome our neo colonial poverty, unemployment and inequalities?
Could it just be possible that we have confused “democracy” for many parties, elections, and a talkative urban educated class? What is the value of our “democracy” to the majority of Zambians who live only to prevent death every day?
Is it not just possible that we have failed, in the past 58 years of our existence, to understand that “democracy” is the fight and victory over the killer violence of hunger, unemployment, extreme inequalities among the majority of Zambians?
Is it possible that our fear of physical violence and war is used to blackmail the majority of us into poverty and its dictatorship we mistake for democracy?
Democracy is more than just many political parties and periodically voting for corrupt and thieving politicians.
Democracy is a healthy body and a stomach full of good nutritious food, a head rich with advanced learning and latest knowledge, a decent, safe, and well-paying job, a comfortable home with water and electricity always available, safe streets and children in modern schools, colleges and universities fully equipped with the latest learning materials.
Democracy is equal and full access for everyone to modern clinics and hospitals run by quality healthy personnel, efficiently and fully supplied with the latest medical science technologies, and medicines.
And, yes, democracy is genuine peace as the absence of injustice, poverty, unemployment and inequalities and therefore, freedom from violence and war.
Democracy is full equality of all people, all genders. When this happens, all the other freedoms acquire their true value and aspire to reach their full development.
Democracy is freedom from ignorance, poverty, unemployment and inequalities. Democracy is the liberation and explosion to the fullest extent of the intellectual, spiritual and creative talents and capacities of all people.
Judged, therefore, by what “democracy” and “peace” actually mean in the everyday lives of a people, Zambia is neither a democracy nor a peaceful country.
Zambia is a dictatorship of mass poverty, national unemployment and extreme inequalities. Zambia is therefore a very violent country. Which is why we have an extremely young population!
The historic August 12, 2021 national elections and their results are a wake-up call for all of us who call ourselves, and are Zambians, to ask and answer the questions: Are we a “democracy”? Are we a “peaceful country”?
What do YOU think?
contact author via munalulaagnesmusonda2016@gmail.com
Advocates For Democracy Can Stop Military Coups
Throughout South and Southeast Asia, militaries have seized the reins of power or become increasingly involved in politics — more so than at any time in recent years.
Just 10 years ago, there were no militaries fully in control of governments in South or Southeast Asia.
Today, in Myanmar and Thailand, the armed forces are in direct or de facto control of those countries.
In states such as Cambodia, Indonesia, Pakistan, franco-west Africa and the Philippines, the militaries play growing — even dominant — roles in civilian politics once again.
The effects of renewed military meddling on democracies, societies and economies often are devastating.
They tend to make it hard for countries to return to democracy, spark significant bloodshed and create governments that are terrible at ruling.
Yet although coups and more indirect types of military intervention are becoming common again, they are nowhere near as common as they were during the Cold War.
Moreover, regional organizations, major powers and democrats within these countries themselves can adapt strategies that could help inoculate states against future military interventions and roll back their involvement in civilian politics.
Preventing coups and reducing military interference in domestic politics would have several important effects. Doing so would foster democratization and strengthen democratic institutions.
A reduction in coups could shift countries such as Thailand away from “coup culture”: The more coups you have, the more likely you are to have more.
This would allow civilian politicians to govern without constantly worrying about being deposed. Less military interference also likely would reduce domestic rights abuses.
Reducing the power of the armed forces also would create better governance for development and prevent some humanitarian disasters.
Because militaries are largely ineffective at running the day-to-day business of governments, relegating them to the barracks could improve the quality of governance within countries.
Coups, like the one in Myanmar, also often cause humanitarian problems to spill across borders into neighboring countries, to include the spread of diseases via the massive movement of refugees.
Importantly, shifting militaries away from domestic politics could improve these armed forces’ abilities to do their primary jobs such as defending their countries and waging war if they are called upon to do so.
In Thailand, for instance, the military’s focus on domestic politics has weakened its actual abilities to manage conflicts.
Since the early 2000s, the Royal Thai Army has overseen a counterinsurgency strategy against separatist, ethnic Malay and Muslim militants in the country’s southernmost provinces. The army has badly mismanaged this effort.
Reversing the tide of greater military interference in domestic affairs in South and Southeast Asia requires action by regional organizations, leading democracies and democrats within these states themselves. Regional and global organizations should set clear standards for how coups will be treated and isolate coup regimes.
Organizations in Africa, like the African Union, overall have taken much clearer, tougher and more well-defined approaches to deal with junta’s that came to power through coups in recent decades than the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
ASEAN should follow their lead and make clear that it condemns all coups and that governments toppled by force will be suspended from the organization while the military remains in charge.
ASEAN has already moved beyond its traditional policy of noninterference in dealing with the current Myanmar junta, showing it has the capacity for intervention and change.
Global and regional powers, including the United States, Australia and Japan, can help prevent coups and reduce military interference in politics as well.
For one, they should condemn coups unequivocally, even in countries of strategic importance, apply sanctions to coup regimes and support coup opponents.
The mixed responses to coups by major powers emboldens more armed forces to become involved in politics. A 2017 study found that significant global condemnation of coups, including from powerful actors, reduced the survival time of coup governments.
Taking a tough stand would benefit the interests of major powers as well. Coups often prolong authoritarianism, instability, state violence and incompetent policymaking, making it harder for major powers to work with the affected states.
The major powers have sometimes tolerated or even condoned coups as bulwarks against terrorist organizations, but the record is unclear on how effective military regimes actually are at combating terrorism.
Major powers also should provide significant amounts of humanitarian aid to the embattled opponents of coups.
In the case of Myanmar, the United States and other leading democracies should pressure Thailand to allow large amounts of cross-border humanitarian assistance to be sent into Myanmar.
Regional powers in Asia also should work to convince China to cooperate to prevent coups and reverse military takeovers.
Although Beijing generally pursues a stated policy of noninterference in other countries’ affairs, in reality China has pursued an increasingly interventionist foreign policy in many parts of the world.
Beijing likely recognizes that military takeovers often breed instability and damage its own interests.
China has rhetorically backed the Myanmar junta and provided it with economic and diplomatic support. Yet the coup hurt trade relations, led to attacks on Chinese factories in Myanmar and potentially spread COVID-19 into China.
A prolonged civil war in the country and pressure from Southeast Asian states and other powers could convince China to take bolder steps to resolve the situation in Myanmar.
Within countries, democrats should take steps to coup-proof their governments when they are in power.
Once a coup has occurred, it often can be hard to reverse without significant outside assistance. For example, before coups occur, they should reduce military involvement in political and civilian affairs and hold the armed forces accountable for past actions
They should also publicly discuss past human rights abuses by soldiers to reduce the military’s sense of impunity.
A leader such as Indonesia’s Joko Widodo, who was widely popular when he was first elected, could have taken these steps, which would have helped curb military impunity.
Democratic leaders also should empower a broader range of security agencies, such as the police, who can take over many of the civilian law enforcement functions that militaries often claim and use as stepping-stones to launch coups.
Popularly elected political leaders should also identify military officers who will accept civilian command.
Wherever possible, elected leaders also should work to build public support for constitutional changes that dilute the power of the military.
Such changes should establish clear provisions that give civilian leaders command of the armed forces, define the duties of the armed forces and empower institutions within the military, like inspector generals, to investigate and punish soldiers and military personnel who are corrupt and/or brutal.
Within South and Southeast Asian states, democrats failed in the past to take steps that could have prevented this return of military control.
For people living under governments that have already been overthrown by military rulers, such as Myanmar, the path forward is difficult and will likely include significant bloodshed.
If and when democrats eventually return to power, they will have little time and limited room to reduce the influence of their militaries.
Thus, they will need to act quickly and forcefully to limit the men in green and coup-proof their countries for the future.
Joshua Kurlantzick is a senior fellow for Southeast Asia at the Council on Foreign Relations.
