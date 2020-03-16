Two more cases of CoronaVirus infection have been reported in Kigali, according to the Ministry of Health.

A 32-year old female, whose husband tested positive on Sunday and a 61-year old German national are now undergoing treatment in isolation.

The husband to the new victim arrived in Kigali from Fiji having been to USA and Qatar.

The German national arrived in Kigali on March 13 via Istanbul and went for a test on March 15 after developing some of the symptoms.

Confirmed cases become seven since Saturday morning.