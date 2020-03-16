From now onwards, all public buses are prohibited from loading passengers beyond those on individual seats.

Rwanda Utilities Regulations Authority (RURA) has instructed bus owners to only ferry passengers who are seated.

The Director General of RURA told Taarifa that buses that were ferrying about 70 passengers have been instructed to carry 39 passengers maximum. “No standing,” he said.

Taxi motos have been instructed to remove windshields from helmets.

Passengers must also cover their head with a cloth before wearing the helmet to avoid exposure.

Taxi moto cooperatives are also supposed to instal handwashing utensils at parking spots to allow passengers and riders wash their hands regularly.

These directives take immediate effect.