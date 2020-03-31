North Kivu Province Governor Carly Nzanzu Kasivita has requested dozens of rebel groups to be kind enough and allow people to reach their gardens and harvest food during this lockdown period.

“We have a serious production problem; several villages are occupied by armed groups. We want them to hear our call by allowing people to go to the fields because we don’t know when the pandemic will end,” he said.

According to Congolese authorities, the first coronavirus case in the province was reported in Goma city. The patient has been identified as a Nigerian (44)- He arrived in the city on March 19th from Nigeria.

The patient is a humanitarian worker in an NGO in the region, and presented himself to the hospital with “cough and chest pain and pain,” the Provincial authorities said.

“Everyone is vulnerable; woman, man and child. I am calling on my people to have a strong commitment, because if we panic we may die from stress, ” Governor Kasivita said.

Dr. Jean Jacques Muyembe , the country’s Director General of the National Institute of Biomedical Research said there are a total of 98 cases confirmed in DRC.

“In total, there were 8 deaths. The country recorded on Monday 17 new cases including 1 in Goma,” Muyembe said.

The Democratic Republic of Congo has 4 provinces affected by the coronavirus. These are Kinshasa, Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu.

On March 10th, the Congolese government declared Covid-19 a national epidemic.

Due to the growing cases confirmed in the country, the government has ordered 500 beds and plans to expand the capacity of selected hospitals. Kinshasa is said to be very inexperienced in handling emergencies.

On Tuesday, Dr. Eteni Longondo, Minister of Health walked around the city to see the state of preparedness in terms of infrastructure.

“It is true that Kinshasa is not known for better coordination of emergencies, but a specific setup is being put in place for the care of COVID-19 patients. Certain medical structures have been chosen for this purpose and they are in the process of being equipped,” the Minister said.