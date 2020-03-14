On Saturday afternoon, the current Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani rang President Paul Kagame to extend solidarity and conform after Rwanda confirmed a case of CoronaVirus that has rampaged the world.

President Kagame said on Twitter that the Emir, a great friend of Rwanda and Kagame in person had called him.

“I had a call with my brother and friend HH Tamim Bin Hamad,” he said in a tweet on Saturday evening.

“I thank you very much for reaching out and the message of support and solidarity for my country and our people regarding #COVID19,” he said.

Earlier in the day, President Kagame had called upon Rwandans to remain focus and take simple but effective measures to keep each other and everyone safe.

This is the first case of CoronaVirus to be reported in the country so far, becoming the second East African country to directly face the global pandemic.

As precaution, Rwanda has installed washbasins with soap and sanitiser have been placed on streets for commuters to use before boarding buses.

Kigali city Authority has effectively banned concerts, rallies and trade fairs.

The government has also called for closure of schools, church services, and work, but consultations with employers will be considered.

Other larger gatherings such as weddings and burial ceremonies have also been banned as the country assess the situation.

“Together, we shall prevail in this fight against #COVID19,” President Kagame said, encouraging the public to remain calm and avoid panicking.