National
Covid Pushed 150M People into Poverty Globally -Prof. Binagwaho
Professor Agnes Binagwaho has noted that Covid-19 pandemic has pushed over 150million people into deep poverty across the globe.
She made the observation during discussion on the impact of the pandemic on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) goals organised by Prince Mahidol Award Conference 2022 (PMAC 2022).
“There’s an economic loss on the economic sector that pushed 150 million people into poverty globally and significantly affected those with no savings, hampering the goal of eradicating poverty,” said Professor Agnes Binagwaho.
According to her, “The covid pandemic has affected every facet of human being not only in Africa but also in other continents. There was an interruption of health services such as delay in children vaccination hindering the achievement of Immunization SDG Goal.”
Binagwaho appeared on a panel along with Aboubacar Kampo the director Program Health UNICEF, Richard Horton Editor in Chief the Lancet, Ronald Labonte Professor and Holder of the Distinguished Research Chair in Contemporary Globalisation and health equity. The discussion was moderated by Fran Baum Co chair Global Steering Council Peoples Health Movement, Australia.
According to organizers of this discussion, the panel aimed at considering what needs to change to realise SDGs by 2030. taking into account the threat of climate change. emphasis has been placed on the role of economics (different systems) and policy (different political systems).
National
Rwanda Biomedical Centre Gets New Director
Prof. Claude Mambo Muvunyi has been appointed as the new Director-General of the Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC), replacing Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana who was recently suspended from the position.
Rwanda Investigation Bureau said is conducting an investigation on Dr. Nsanzimana.
Prof Muvunyi was previously a lecturer at the University of Rwanda and an epidemiologist.
The Professor has done a variety of studies including Hepatitis B, Breast Cancer and various other studies.
He will be deputized by Noella Bigirimana, former Head of Research at RBC, who took office in December 2020.
Bigirimana is also on the board of directors of the AI Transparency Institute and the Youth Combating Neglected Tropical Diseases.
She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Human Biology, Health and Society from Cornell University, and a Master’s degree in International Health Policy and Management from Heller School at Brandeis University.
Other appointments include Habinshuti who was appointed as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry for Emergency Management and Benjamin Sesonga as the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Internal Security.
Habinshuti has replaced Olivier Kayumba who was recently appointed the head of Rwanda’s diplomatic mission in the Central African Republic.
He has been the Director for the Response and Recovery Unit in the same ministry since July 2015.
National
Kagame Promotes Over 4500 Police Officers
President Paul Kagame has promoted 4,592 Rwanda National Police Officers to different ranks.
The promotions that were announced on Thursday, January 27, include four officers, who were elevated from the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).
The four new ACPs are Sam Bugingo, the commanding officer for the VIP Protection Unit, Aloys Munana Burora, the Commanding Officer for Automobile Inspection Centre; Edmond Kalisa, the Regional Police Commander (RPC) West; and Rutagarama Kanyamihigo, the contingent commander for the Rwanda Protection Support Unit (PSU) currently serving under the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Central African Republic (MINUSCA).
The Rwanda Protection Support Unit is charged with the protection of the SRSG, his two deputies, the Prime Minister of CAR, President of the National Assembly, Minister of Justice and the Head of MINUSCA Police Component as well as other special assigned tasks.
Other three officers were promoted to the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) from Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP); two promoted to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) from Superintendent of Police (SP) and 100 promoted to Superintendent of Police (SP) from Chief Inspector of Police (CIP).
Other 266 officers were promoted to Chief Inspector of Police (CIP) from the rank of Inspector of Police (IP), 638 promoted from Assistant Inspector of Police (AIP) to the rank of Inspector of Police (IP); 56 to Chief Sergeant (C/SGT) from Senior Sergeant (S/SGT); 355 from Sergeant (SGT) to S/SGT; 928 from Corporal (CPL) to Sergeant (SGT) and 2240 were promoted from Police Constable to Corporal (CPL).
The Cabinet Meeting held on Wednesday, January 26, also dismissed 481 Police officers of different ranks from the force for professional malpractice including lack of discipline, corruption, and other criminal offenses.
“Rwanda National Police congratulates all those, who have been promoted,” RNP Spokesperson, Commissioner of Police (CP), John Bosco Kabera, said.
CP Kabera added that professionalism and discipline are some of the core values of RNP and that the “force will continue to be tight on the zero tolerance policy against corruption.”
National
Rwanda Police Chief In Lesotho For Bilateral Meeting
The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dan Munyuza is in Lesotho on invitation from the Commissioner of Police Lesotho Mounted Police Service. Today on Wednesday, January 26, he held a bilateral meeting with his counterpart, Commissioner Holomo Molibeli.
IGP Munyuza was accompanied by Rwanda’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Amb. Eugene Kayihura, who is also accredited to the Kingdom of Lesotho.
The four-day visit is a move in the right direction to further strengthen ties between Rwanda National Police (RNP) and Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS), which is guided by the cooperation pact signed between the two police institutions in August last year, in Kigali.
The two Police Chiefs discussed ways to continue to reinforce the existing cooperation and to explore other areas of partnership against transnational organized crimes and capacity development.
Commissioner Molibeli thanked his Rwandan counterpart for honouring the invitation adding that the cooperation will continue to add value to policing.
IGP Munyuza is also expected to officiate at the pass-out of the Lesotho Police Basic Course, this Friday.
“Our visit to Kigali in August last year resulted in the of signing the cooperation agreement, which will benefit all of us. We will continue to build from that to ensure security of our people,” said Commissioner Molibeli.
IGP Munyuza, on his part, said that Rwanda values cross-border cooperation to effectively respond to the emerging security threats including violent extremism.
“Working closely together as security institutions is one of the best ways to counter security threats, which destabilize our countries and our continent in general,” IGP Munyuza said.
The pact signed in Kigali last year outlines key areas of cooperation, including partnership against terrorism, organized and transnational crimes; capacity building in community policing; exchange of information and expertise; as well as training opportunities and expertise development.
Other areas include development and exchange of training materials and curricula, combating proliferation of small arms and light weapons, timely exchange of information on criminals and criminal activities, and joint operations.
