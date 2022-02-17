Covid Pandemic Pushed Up African Debt By 33%- World Bank

African countries are chocking on surging debt triggered by the impact of covid-19 pandemic and may not be able to tackle other pressing global challenges like climate change, the world bank said on Thursday.

Debt stocks in 40 sub-Saharan African countries increased by a third early in the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving countries vulnerable to climate change and nature loss unable to address these crises.

According to data from the World Bank analysed by IIED, on average, debt stocks in the 40 countries increased by 33.4% as a percentage of Gross National Income (GNI) between 2018 and 2020.

The analysis is being released at the start of the EU-Africa summit in Brussels which will have climate change as a major focus.

Several African countries, including Kenya, Angola, Senegal and Ghana, are among a number of nations worldwide facing high levels of debt, major vulnerability to climate change, and serious threats to their biodiversity, and one African nation – Cape Verde – tops the list.

“The economic repercussions of the pandemic have strained economies around the world. Debts are likely to have grown even greater as the pandemic has developed and many African states have borrowed heavily to bankroll healthcare and social welfare. Any moves to address climate change and the loss of nature have to take this into account,” says Paul Steele, IIED’s Chief Economist.

Research by IIED and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) has suggested creditors should embrace innovative financing to help African economies cope with their growing debt burdens and address climate change and environmental degradation.

“Restructuring debt so that it’s linked to programmes designed to tackle climate change and nature loss could protect the lives and livelihoods of millions of people who are already suffering the effects of global warming but have done the least to cause it,” said Sejal Patel, an IIED Researcher.

African debtor countries have a strong case to make with creditors to link debt financing with increased spending on inclusive and growth-enhancing climate adaptation, mitigation, or nature investments.

Debt financing from creditors would be paid against the African governments’ delivery of these investments.

The G20 Finance Ministers agreed the Debt Service Suspension Initiative in 2020 but this only supported immediate relief on interest payments rather than systematic initiatives to redesign debt financing to support post-COVID recovery.

Chad, Ethiopia and Zambia are the only countries going through a process of debt restructuring and relief under the G20’s Common Framework, suggesting limited potential for support being provided.