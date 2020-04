Zimbabwean Billionare, Strive Masiyiwa, has donated 45 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ventilators to Zimbabwe’s public hospitals.

The medical kits, expected to be delivered at the end of April, according to local media, are meant to support government efforts to combat #COVID19.

Zimbabwe has so far confirmed 10 cases with one death and one recovery.

Ventilators can cost between US$25,000 and US$50,000 or even more depending on the manufacturer and added accessories.