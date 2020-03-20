Tourism and research activities in Nyungwe Park, Volcanoes Park and Gishwati-Mukura National Parks have been suspended until further notice as a preventive measure against the transmission of #COVID19.

The Rwanda Development Board (RDB) said on Friday evening that starting Saturday March 21, 2020, access to parks with primates will be temporarily suspended until further notice.

RDB said that since mountain gorillas and chimpanzees are susceptible to infection with human respiratory pathogens.