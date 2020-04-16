Fellow Kenyans,

Today the 16th of April, 2020 marks one month and three days since the first confirmed case of the Coronavirus Disease was recorded in our country.

As a Government, and on the advice by our medical and public health experts, we moved quickly to implement a comprehensive plan designed to limit individual exposure to the virus and its spread within our communities.

We recognised the profound need for prompt action, observing the exponential nature of the pandemic’s transmission that had been recorded in other countries across the world.

The measures we have taken are firm and indeed have been impactful. The nighttime curfew, and the barring of travel in and out of the areas that have the most infections, are indeed limiting the ability of the disease to be transmitted at a great scale. The same is the case for the social distancing, the guidelines that have been set out that include amongst other things the closure of learning and entertainment institutions, as well as the barring of air travel into our country.