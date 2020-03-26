In order to prevent the spread of #COVIDー19, the Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Agency (RURA) has issued guidelines for Mobile Money agents and called upon the public to stop using fiat currency.

“In a continuous effort to curb the spread of #COVID19, we urge all people to use mobile money and other digital payment channels to pay for goods and services thus avoid hand-to-hand money exchange,” a statement issued by RURA said on Thursday evening. “Everyone’s role in this fight is valuable.”

The agency also said that all Mobile Money Agents continue to operate but must wear gloves to prevent the spread of #COVIDー19 through physical money exchange.

All Mobile Money Agents have also been given directive that they must keep one meter distance between them and clients.

Account (s) of Mobile Money Agents will be deactivated in case of failure to comply and other punishments provided in different directives will be applied.

The directives were also echoed by the Rwanda National Police that all people are advised to use mobile wallets and other digital payment channels when paying for goods and services in order to reduce the risks of hand to hand money exchange.

Police advised the public to reduce visits to Mobile Money Agents and markets as much as possible and, preferably, go unaccompanied.