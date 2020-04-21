The Ministry of Health has dismissed false information circulating on social media, particularly WhatsApp, that Vivine Uwizeye has succumbed to #COVID-19 as the first death case to the disease.

The Minister Of Health, Dr. Daniel Ngamije, told Taarifa this afternoon that the information being circulated is wrong. “It is wrong…she is even improving,” he said.

Uwizeye was picked from her home early morning on April 19 after showing severe symptoms of #COVID-19. She tested positive together with her two children and a househelp.

The celebrity has apparently been running a brothel and bar in Gatenga, a suburb in Kigali city. At the time of picking her, Police cordoned the entire neighbourhood and began tracing every person who might have had contact with the family.

The public was furious and began hurling insults at her and sharing derogatory messages against her on social media.

The Minister said her acts posed a threat to many people and that she had undermined all efforts that have been put into containing the spread of the virus.

She hit back, denying running an underground bar contrary to directives issued by government and threatened to report the Minister to the President for libel.

By press time, Rwanda had so far confirmed 147 cases from about 15,000 tests, but 80 of the patients have already recovered and discharged. No death has yet occurred.

A curfew to contain the spread of the virus ends on April 30, with probabilities of an extension again.