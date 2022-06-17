Coventry University’s Africa Hub will be formally launched this month as world leaders gather for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Rwanda.

CHOGM 2022 will take place in Kigali from 20-25 June and is a key event in the international calendar, providing a vital forum at which world leaders seek to reaffirm their common values and agree actions to improve the lives of all their citizens.

Coventry University will be at a series of high-profile CHOGM events to highlight its belief in the fundamental right to quality education.

Through working with regional strategic collaborators, Coventry University Group’s knowledge pool and experience will be made accessible to governments and organisations in the region to address real-world challenges.

The Coventry University Group’s delegation will include representatives from its other Global Hubs and Professor John Latham CBE, Coventry University Vice-Chancellor, will deliver key speeches during the event.

The university group’s delegation will play a critical role in sessions on innovation, environmental sustainability, skills needs and employability.

Coventry University has strong links to the region through its Africa Hub in Kigali and is in discussions with a number of major organisations in Rwanda and the region over potential collaborations –including opportunities to train healthcare and airline workers.

Taking part in CHOGM gives us the opportunity to share our vision of a future where high-quality education opportunities are available to everyone, with world leaders who can help turn this into a reality. A global approach is at the heart of our way of working, allowing us to share best research practices and benefit students and communities around the world as well as in Coventry. Through our Africa Hub in Kigali, we are proud to be developing productive collaborations with organisations in the region and we will continue to build on these links going into the future. Professor John Latham CBE, Coventry University Vice-Chancellor

CHOGM is a great platform not only to introduce our Africa Hub to the world, but to highlight our message to a global audience that everyone should be able to access high-quality education. Our expertise is allowing us to boost the international ambitions of organisations across the region and we’re proud of the relationships we are building. Professor Silas Lwakabamba, Regional Managing Director at Coventry University’s Africa Hub

Coventry University is committed to the region as an economic development collaborator as the continent continues its transformation.

This global approach has seen the university establish collaborations with numerous organisations around the world, and recently resulted in it being presented with The Queen’s Award, in the category of International Trade.