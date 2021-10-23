Politics
Country’s May Go To War Over Dispute On Climate Change- Report
Global political orientation after 2030 is expected to significantly be affected by debate over climate change and related disputes.
Findings contained in a new ‘Report on The Impact Of Climate Change’ by White House has indicated After 2030, key countries will face growing risks of instability and need for humanitarian assistance.
The document makes three key judgments. Global tensions will rise as countries argue about how to accelerate reductions in greenhouse gas emissions; climate change will exacerbate cross-border flash points and amplify strategic competition in the Arctic; and the effects of climate change will be felt most acutely in developing countries that are least equipped to adapt.
The report, the first such document to look exclusively at the issue of climate, said that risks to American national security will grow in the years to come.
Relationship between Climate Change, Migration, and Conflict
Extreme weather events and conflict are the top two drivers of forced displacement globally, together responsible for the annual movement of nearly 30 million people from their homes.
There is a strong correlation between countries and regions most vulnerable to climate change and those that are fragile and/or experiencing conflict or violence.
Climate-related impacts may further stress vulnerable communities, increasing the risk of conflict and displacement in the absence of effective prevention efforts, and vice versa.
Climate-related impacts also pose an increased risk to marginalized communities displaced by conflict related to the impacts of climate change.
This risk is more acute in regions with weak governance and dispute resolution infrastructure, and in growing peri-urban areas where many migrants are heading.
Climate change can cause or exacerbate resource scarcity, which may drive conflict directly as well as induce migration of populations in vulnerable situations attempting to secure safety or livelihoods elsewhere.
Moreover, changes to biodiversity have strong intersections with climate change that also can affect migration, and threaten food and economic security.
The subsequent movement of large numbers of people, by force or by choice, brings new groups into contact with one another, potentially shifting power balances, causing further resource scarcity, or igniting tensions between previously separated groups.
Where climate-related migrations occur within or near population centers, or in locations important for political or economic stability, such as within many nations’ coastal zones, the destabilizing forces associated with climate change may result in outsized affects overall.
Climate-related migration may induce political instability in several ways. Large migration flows are frequently framed as a threat to both domestic and international stability and social cohesion.
Inadequate policy frameworks to manage large migration flows may exacerbate resource inequalities, stress public budgets, and contribute to xenophobia that increases political tensions.
Anti-immigration political actors may seize on both real and perceived challenges of uncontrolled or large migration flows to improve political standing, inflaming existing tensions and undermining efforts to appropriately respond to acute migration or refugee crises, such as those caused by the Syrian civil war.
What Will National Transitional Council of Mamadi Doumbouya Look Like?
A month and a half after taking power, the transitional president began to choose the members of his government. In contrast, the legislative body is far from being established.
The Guinean political class is at an impasse; “We are waiting for providence,” quips an executive from a major party.
In this case, it hopes above all for the clarification by the junta in power, led by Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya, of the criteria for choosing future members of the National Transitional Council (CNT).
According to the charter released at the end of September, the legislative body of the transition will have 81 seats, of which only 15 will be allocated to representatives of political parties.
While no one knows for the moment what will be the mode of designation of the members of the CNT, all are therefore uncertain about the criteria which should prevail.
The biggest political parties are pushing for quotas based on the political weight of each of them in the last polls, which would benefit them.
On the contrary, small parties, whose voters “don’t even fill a phone booth”, according to a Guinean joke, argue “that one party is equal to another”.
Role of Military
According to Kabinet Fofana, a political scientist, the junta leader Col. Mamady Doumbouya is developing a rupturous discourse that resonates with the public and at the same time evokes a certain inclusiveness.
“We can see that he wants to reassure everyone, but this transition government raises the question of what kind of role the army can play in public life,” says Kabinet.
“Can the army play the role of watchdog for democracy, orthodoxy and governance? Can it be this transition government’s compass and watchdog?”
Very quickly, after the 5 September coup, the army seemed to rally behind Doumbouya.
As early as 7 September, this support was made official at a meeting that was organised between the CNRD and the military at Camp Almamy Samory Touré, which is also the headquarters of the ministry of defence and the army staff.
“The military has mourned the president,” says a former member of the government team; and they have lined up behind Doumbouya, who is now preparing to appoint the prime minister and the government as well as the CNT’s 81 national councillors.
Cameroon: Armed Conflict Can’t Resolve Anglophone Crisis Says Archbishop Nkea
Metropolitan Archbishop of Bamenda, Andrew Nkea Fuanya says he is dismayed by the world’s indifference towards the conflict in the English speaking territories of Cameroon.
“In many other parts of the world where there is an ongoing conflict, if someone dies or there are attacks, the press all over the planet talk about it. In Cameroon, clashes, killings, massacres or kidnappings have taken place every day for years, but nobody talks about it. Obviously, they are of no interest to anyone, and this increases our suffering,” observed Archbishop Andrew Nkea Fuanya. He spoke to the Agenzia Fides.
The Anglophone Crisis sometimes referred to as the Ambazonia War or the Cameroonian Civil War, is an armed conflict in the English speaking territories of Cameroon.
The Anglophone regions of Cameroon are the South-West and North-West regions. They make up about twenty per cent of Cameroon’s population.
The current conflict spiralled out of control following the 2016–17 Cameroonian protests about marginalisation.
The protests were forcefully suppressed by Cameroonian authorities.
What resulted was a low-scale insurgency that has since intestified and spread to most parts of the English speaking areas. Political observers say that the violence has recently worsened.
The insurgents known as Amba Boys fighting the security forces seek to form a separate state called Ambazonia.
World’s indifference is troubling
Archbishop Nkea is saddened by the general silence from the international community towards the conflict in Cameroon.
In the last five years, the conflict has caused thousands of deaths and created families that are internally displaced.
Over one million persons have fled and become refugees in Nigeria.
People just want a normal life
“The political situation is still very difficult, and the crisis continues. There is no way out. Violence increases, and more and more weapons circulate among the separatists.
The population is exhausted. They no longer want war. They just want a normal life.
The Church and other religious communities in the area say they are committed to promoting dialogue and national reconciliation.
No alternative to dialogue
“There is a platform of religious leaders which is now a point of reference for all dialogue. We speak directly to the government and then to the Amba Boys. We meet them secretly, and we are in constant contact. In the meantime, we are also trying to talk to the (Ambazonia) independence leaders in the diaspora. Thwy are important because they are very influential people. Although carried out with great difficulty, the dialogue is bearing some fruit, such as the reopening of schools. Now sixty per cent of young people attend school regularly,” said Archbishop Nkea.
The Archbishop of Bamenda added, “This conflict can never be resolved with arms. There is no alternative to dialogue,” he emphasised.
Laurent Gbagbo Launches New Political Party
The Political tempo in Ivory Coast is rising steadily as Laurent Gbagbo, a former Convict at the International Criminal Tribunal forms a new political party to take a shot at the 2025 Presidential elections.
“This is Laurent Gbagbo’s big comeback on the political scene,” said Justin Koné Katinan, spokesperson for the former head of state.
Since his arrival in Abidjan on June 17, acquitted by international justice who tried him for crimes against humanity in the bloody post-election crisis of 2010, Laurent Gbagbo has never been far from politics.
Gbagbo says he wants to “unite the left”, with the 2025 presidential election in his sights.
Visit to the former president and former rival Henri Konan Bédié, meeting of “reconciliation” with the head of state Alassane Ouattara, final rupture with his former Prime Minister Pascal Affi N’Guessan: he occupied the Ivorian political landscape. “Let’s assume we’re playing politics,” he said on July 10, when he visited Henri Konan Bédié.
The Ivorian Popular Front (FPI), his historic party founded underground in 1982, now in the hands of Pascal Affi N’Guessan, Laurent Gbagbo has chosen to breathe new life into his return by creating his own party.
Nearly 1,600 delegates are expected at the prestigious Hotel Ivoire in Abidjan to draft the manifesto and the texts of this new formation, which should be called the “African Peoples Party – Ivory Coast” (PPA-CI).
In both the name and the logo – two hands intertwined in a map of Africa – which will be offered on Sunday, the emphasis is on the pan-African dimension of the party. The sovereignty of Africa vis-à-vis the Western powers should be one of the main themes of the congress this weekend.
However, there is no question of abandoning national politics in the Ivory Coast. In the entourage of the former president, the watchword is clear: this new party aims to recreate a political debate in a country where the opposition has been considerably weakened for 10 years.
“We want to build a normal political opposition party that brings criticism. So that the debate leaves violence and becomes essentially political ”, proclaims Justin Koné Katinan.
“We are waiting to see if it will be a real opposition or a party in search of power. We will see how they proceed, what their alternative program will be, “said political analyst Sylvain N’Guessan.
With Simone Gbagbo?
It remains to be seen which Ivorian political figures will join this platform. A large part of the executives and former ministers of the FPI will follow their former leader in this new adventure, but some unknowns remain.
Simone Gbagbo The former First Lady, whom Laurent Gbagbo filed for divorce on his return to Ivory Coast, has been sending signals in recent weeks to go it alone, like the launch of a platform supporting her.
