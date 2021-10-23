Country’s May Go To War Over Dispute On Climate Change- Report

Global political orientation after 2030 is expected to significantly be affected by debate over climate change and related disputes.

Findings contained in a new ‘Report on The Impact Of Climate Change’ by White House has indicated After 2030, key countries will face growing risks of instability and need for humanitarian assistance.

The document makes three key judgments. Global tensions will rise as countries argue about how to accelerate reductions in greenhouse gas emissions; climate change will exacerbate cross-border flash points and amplify strategic competition in the Arctic; and the effects of climate change will be felt most acutely in developing countries that are least equipped to adapt.

The report, the first such document to look exclusively at the issue of climate, said that risks to American national security will grow in the years to come.

Relationship between Climate Change, Migration, and Conflict

Extreme weather events and conflict are the top two drivers of forced displacement globally, together responsible for the annual movement of nearly 30 million people from their homes.

There is a strong correlation between countries and regions most vulnerable to climate change and those that are fragile and/or experiencing conflict or violence.

Climate-related impacts may further stress vulnerable communities, increasing the risk of conflict and displacement in the absence of effective prevention efforts, and vice versa.

Climate-related impacts also pose an increased risk to marginalized communities displaced by conflict related to the impacts of climate change.

This risk is more acute in regions with weak governance and dispute resolution infrastructure, and in growing peri-urban areas where many migrants are heading.

Climate change can cause or exacerbate resource scarcity, which may drive conflict directly as well as induce migration of populations in vulnerable situations attempting to secure safety or livelihoods elsewhere.

Moreover, changes to biodiversity have strong intersections with climate change that also can affect migration, and threaten food and economic security.

The subsequent movement of large numbers of people, by force or by choice, brings new groups into contact with one another, potentially shifting power balances, causing further resource scarcity, or igniting tensions between previously separated groups.

Where climate-related migrations occur within or near population centers, or in locations important for political or economic stability, such as within many nations’ coastal zones, the destabilizing forces associated with climate change may result in outsized affects overall.

Climate-related migration may induce political instability in several ways. Large migration flows are frequently framed as a threat to both domestic and international stability and social cohesion.

Inadequate policy frameworks to manage large migration flows may exacerbate resource inequalities, stress public budgets, and contribute to xenophobia that increases political tensions.

Anti-immigration political actors may seize on both real and perceived challenges of uncontrolled or large migration flows to improve political standing, inflaming existing tensions and undermining efforts to appropriately respond to acute migration or refugee crises, such as those caused by the Syrian civil war.