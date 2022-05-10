In just a few days more than 850 participants from 73 countries will gather in Kigali for the three day eLearning Africa Conference and Exhibition.

This is the first conference to take place on the African continent on the future of education, training and skills development since the beginning of the pandemic.

eLearning Africa brings an important opportunity for dialogue between key stakeholders and will give us a chance to focus on how we can all work together, as a continent and as a global community, to use digital learning to boost growth and bring lasting change and prosperity. eLearning Africa is attracting enormous levels of interest and support and will feature 12+ pre-conference Workshops, 4 Plenary Sessions, 12+ keynote speeches from leading experts, 230+ Speakers, 70 sessions, 39 partners and sponsors as well as 70 exhibitors from 20 countries.

Participants are delighted that eLearning Africa will take place as a physical event after attending our virtual events for the past two years.

For eLearning Africa’s community of practice with its network of experts, professionals and practitioners from all over the world, it’s going to be like a giant family gathering! Join us! elearning-africa-conference.com