MTN Rwandacell (MTN Rwanda) today announced changes in leadership. CEO Mitwa Ng’ambi will take over the helm of MTN Cameroon effective 1 September 2022 and will be succeeded by Mapula Bodibe, the current Chief Consumer Officer at MTN South Africa.

Bodibe is a seasoned executive with extensive experience within the MTN Group. In a career spanning more than 15 years’ with MTN she has held various senior management roles including Chief Marketing Officer at MTN Uganda, Executive for the Consumer Business and General Manager for Consumer Marketing at MTN South Africa. Bodibebrings her strong background in commercial strategy, consumer marketing, customer strategy, brand management and communications, product management and customer analytics to the business.

“I welcome Mapula Bodibe to Rwanda on behalf of MTN Rwanda,” says MTN Rwanda Chairman, Faustin Mbundu. “It is indeed an honour to represent a Group that not only recognises the immense talent that we have internally within the MTN Group, but also harnesses and encourages growth within the business. Bodibe steps into a role that has been ably executed by Mitwa Ng’ambi.”

Ng’ambi who has been with MTN Rwanda since 2019 has led the organization through a number of significant milestones, most notable being the listing of MTN Rwanda on the Rwanda Stock Exchange, the ten-year renewal of the Company’s operating license, the establishment of the country’s first FinTech subsidiary – Mobile Money Rwanda Ltd, as well as smartphone campaign, #ConnectRwanda. During her tenure, the company has been in pursuit of leading digital solutions for Rwanda’s progress, cementing its market leadership in Telecom and Fintech services.

Commenting on her imminent departure, Ng’ambi said “Serving the people of Rwanda as MTN CEO has been a tremendous honour for me. To be part of the digital transformation that the country is pursuing overall, has been nothing short of inspiring. The people I have met and served through this digital transformation journey; I will forever cherish. As MTN we have done a lot in the last few years, and there still remains a lot more to do. I look forward to seeing MTN Rwanda’s star continue to rise under the leadership of Ms Bodibe.”

Customers and all stakeholders are assured that MTN Rwanda’s operations will continue to run uninterrupted during the transition period as MTN continues to serve and provide digital solutions for the people of Rwanda.

“I would like to thank Mitwa Ng’ambi for her immense contribution to MTN Rwanda and the telecommunications industry in Rwanda. I wish her all the best, as she moves to MTN Cameroon.” concluded Mbundu.