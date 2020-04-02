On March 21st Rwanda announced a nationwide lockdown banning people from leaving homes unless when going out to shop for food or buy medicine. This lockdown has been extended until April 19th.

For rural Rwanda, these measures aimed at stopping the spread of covid19 pandemic have inflicted the most disastrous experience in the lives of the rural people.

With limited cultivation land, most rural people depend on farm jobs from which they earn between Rwf500 – Rwf1000 daily. Others purchase produce from gardens and re-sell them in evening markets for a profit that later feeds their families and the cycle of life continues.

By April 19th, weekly market days will have been on halt for a whole month. This means someone who only depended on purchasing goats, chicken, fruits, grain from villages and re-selling in market are hard hit and definitely by the end of this lockdown, they will have consumed all their small capital.

For most shops in rural trading centres known for selling general merchandise are all closed at a time they were pooling together money to pay Rwanda Revenue Authority annual tax usually Rwf20000. The deadline was end of January 31st.

However, when the lockdown is lifted after April 19th, shopkeepers have another battle with the taxman that will come demanding for the Rwf20000 including other monthly fees for four months and fines plus locking the shop with silver padlocks usually removed at a fee of Rwf10000.

Basically a rural trader must have at least Rwf34,000 worth for taxes to return to business after the lockdown. Common small businesses in the countryside operate with capital of between Rwf50,000 – Rwf500,000.

Considering the 30-day lockdown, most traders in the countryside will have eaten off their capital and used much of their merchandise. Those who picked loans from Saccos and other financial groupings will grapple with finding cash to service their loans including fines. Mostly service fees are paid weekly in most rural financial groups.

Protais Niyigira had grown cabbages and onions which were ready for harvest by the beginning of March. He made the first harvest in the first week of March and sold at Rwagitima weekly market, Gatsibo district.

“A customer from Kigali called and asked me to harvest cabbages for Rwf50,000 which I did and the following day the lockdown was announced. All the cabbages are now rotten,” he said, adding he doesn’t know how he will get out of the loss.

The coronavirus lockdown will leave a long trail on the rural economy because many are out of business and more jobs will be lost.

Rwanda Central Bank Governor John Rwangombwa said during a talk show hosted at KissFM, a fortnight ago, “Things are changing every day. People have lost jobs because of business closure. We are going to see a decline in loan servicing.”

“We can’t have a direct assessment of the size of impact,” the governor said, adding it will depend on how long this situation will drag on.

Rwangombwa does not explain how the rural trader will walk out of this mess. But in his submission, only the big businesses seem cushioned by the state because deposits coming to banks have declined.

Central Bank issued a stimulus package which according to Rwangombwa is meant to relax measures on loan and giving clients some room to breathe. Those in the informal sector will bear the burden of the pandemic.