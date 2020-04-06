Major General Evariste Ndayishimiye has dismissed claims that there is Coronavirus in his country and said Burundi is protected by God.

“I want to encourage you. Nobody should lie to you that there is a pandemic called coronavirus. That is bound to happen but lucky are those that believe in God’s protection. It has claimed so many lives in other parts of the world but God has protected Burundi from that virus,” the General said during a party event.

He said he has not seen any Burundian scared or suffering from Covid19 disease cause by coronavirus. “I have even talked to those in quarantine but they are all saying they are very fine,” the General said, attracting a large applause.

“Other (countries) people are in lockdown but God has decided Burundi people to dance and jubilate as they enjoy life freely because of God,” Gen. Ndayishimiye said.

Last week Burundi for the first time publicly announced that two people have tested positive to coronavirus. The figure of people infected has reached 3.

Local media also reported three had died although government has not said anything about the deaths.

In 2005, Évariste Ndayishimiye was appointed deputy chief of staff of the new National Defense Forces (FDN).

In January, the ruling party in Burundi CNDD-FDD chose its Secretary General Maj.Gen. Evariste Ndayishimiye 52 as their presidential candidate in the upcoming election in May.

Despite the effects of Coronavirus a global pandemic as announced by the World Health Organisation, Burundi government said the presidential elections will go ahead.

The General is a former minister of interior and security, and runs the department of military affairs in the president’s office.

President Pierre Nkurunziza who has been in power since 2005 is scheduled to step down after the May presidential elections but has shifted the mantle to Ndayishimiye.

Nkurunziza has since accepted a retirement cash package of $530,000 and a luxury home to be built for him by government and a decent monthly salary.

He has also manipulated the constitutional process and bestowed upon himself a title of ‘Paramount Leader and Champion of Patriotism’

Critics say Gen. Ndayishimiye and President Nkurunziza are close allies and there will be no shift in ideology should Ndayishimiye win the elections.