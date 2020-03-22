Unplanned travels are prohibited and travels from the Capital Kigali to upcountry districts is suspended until further notice- The Prime Minister said in a communiqué issued on Saturday.

However, by Sunday, several people were seen seeking buses or private cars to travel from Kigali to areas outside the boundaries of the city.

A group of eight young men were seen glued onto a container truck from Kigali heading to the Northern Province.

“I just saw these boys close to River Motel (Arsenal) near Shyorongi, just a few kilometres from Kigali city. This photo was taken around 11AM on Sunday. People can’t get cars to travel upcountry. Things are tough,” Angeli Mutabaruka said in a tweet accompanied by the photo above.

Rwanda has recorded a total of 17 confirmed cases since March 14, when the first case was announced. Several measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Government has since announced shutdown of schools, universities, and places of worship. Court proceedings and inmates’ visits have also been stopped.