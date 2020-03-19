Tanzania is grappling with the rising scare of the Coronavirus pandemic as confirmed cases have reportedly reached six according to a local publication The Citizen.

The East African second largest economy confirmed its first case of the Coronavirus on Monday in the northern town of Arusha.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has confirmed the third case.

According to Majaliwa the two patients are foreign nationals from the US and Germany. One case was confirmed in Dar es Salaam and one in Zanzibar the island territory.

on Tuesday announced the shutting down of all nursery, primary and secondary schools following an outbreak of COVID-19 in the east African nation.

In a statement televised live by state-run Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation, Majaliwa said the schools have been closed down for 30 days beginning Tuesday.

The premier said national examinations for Form Six students that were scheduled to begin on May 4 will be rearranged by the relevant authorities.

He also announced the suspension of all sports events and all forms of gatherings including political rallies for 30 days as the government in collaboration with its partners battled to contain the deadly disease.

Majaliwa said people entering into the country through ports and airports were being screened for the virus, adding that the country has set special designated health facilities in Dar es Salaam, Kilimanjaro, Mwanza and Zanzibar.