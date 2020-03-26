Nine more people have been tested positive with the coronavirus with the number adding up to 50 as of press time.

The Ministry of Health said five of the cases arrived from Dubai, 1 from USA, 1 from Netherlands (a contact of positive case under treatment) and 2 contacts of previously confirmed positive travelers who have been isolated.

Meanwhile in the region, Uganda cases have risen to 14. One of the victims is an 8-month-old baby whose father travelled from Kenya.

Tanzania has confirmed 13 cases, Kenya 31 (1 death), and Burundi has no records although one case in Tanzania had traveled from Burundi.