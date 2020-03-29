Uganda has reported that as on Sunday evening, the total number of people infected with Coronavirus had reached 33.

For the entire Sunday, the government of Uganda said it screened 206 samples and results found that 3 people tested positive to the deadly coronavirus.

Those tested are mainly returnees from the Gulf and Europe.

“Two of the three include wife and daughter of the man from Masaka district who was among the first nine confirmed cases. On his return from Dubai, he went home to his family. After the first confirmed case, his community advised him to go for check up where he tested positive,” President Museveni said on Sunday.

Museveni said the the third person is a 15-year-old teenager who returned from school in the UK on March 21. He was under institutional quarantine where he developed symptoms and tested positive.

According to the Ministry of Health, there are 1,001 travellers under follow up, 812 under institutional quarantine, 189 under self-quarantine.

The Ministry further said, 1,660 high risk travellers completed 14 days of mandatory quarantine while 497 contacts of confirmed cases are under follow up.

Local commentators in Uganda accuse the government of poorly handling the situation especially ill prepared doctors and nurses.

For example an expectant mother that has been under quarantine went into labour and gave birth but was abandoned by doctors.

She remained helpless in a filthy dirty room. A video was swiftly circulated on social media.

“Our attention has been drawn to a social media clip of a pregnant lady who went into labor while in quarantine. She was safely evacuated from her place of quarantine to Entebbe Grade B Hospital and receiving post natal care. Both mother and baby are in stable condition,” the Health Ministry said Saturday.

The overwhelmed government has started installing water access points across the city to enable people wash their hands in a bid to control the spread of coronavirus. “We are installing hundreds of hand washing points to promote hand washing in Kampala Metropolitan area and other towns.”

Health Ministry staff have also launched on site testing in the busy downtown Kampala. “We are actively screening individuals accessing markets in Owino, Busega, Nakawa, Nakasero and Nateete,” the Ministry said.